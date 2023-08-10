James McPake ‘not concerned’ with Dunfermline transfer activity as he prepares to face Dundee United

Dunfermline manager James McPake is “not concerned” with a perceived lack of transfer activity this summer.

The former Dundee boss is preparing his side to face Championship favourites Dundee United this weekend.

Injuries to Matty Todd, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Deniz Mehmet do not help the situation, but McPake is happy with the squad he has at his disposal and knows it will be strengthened in time.

The club is still waiting on an answer from St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon though loan a deal for Celtic B youngster Ben Summers looks closer to completion.

Five others have already signed this summer, with Harry Sharp the latest to join after a loan move from Dundee.

James McPake says Dunfermline have a ‘clear structure’

“We have a clear structure here in what we are doing,” said McPake.

“It is no secret that we have put a couple of offers out. One hasn’t been accepted yet, one was knocked back.

“We have made offers to players so it does not concern me that time is running out in terms of the window shutting because those two are free agents.

“I would have liked to have had my squad in for the first day of the season – but I have never, in my fifth year in management, had a settled squad going into the first game of the season.

“It always seems to take shape when there is about a minute and a half of the window to go for some reason! I hate that but it’s the way football is.

“I think it has been pretty slow across the board everywhere in the UK actually, when you do look at it.

“I’m more concerned about Tannadice on Saturday and our training session tomorrow. That’s me being honest.”

On the contract offer on the table for Wotherspoon, he added: “We believe that we put in a fair offer for what our football club can do.

“David is an international footballer, who most recently played in the Gold Cup and not so long ago was at the World Cup so he is quite right to explore his options. What we can’t do is wait about.

“As much as you have got targets and offers to people there are always other targets.”

O’Halloran to return for Dundee United

One new signing McPake has had to do without recently is Wotherspoon’s former Saints team-mate Michael O’Halloran, but he is in line to return this week.

Tannadice is a familiar venue to McPake – not always for good reasons – after almost eight years as a player, coach and manager at Dens Park.

The Pars boss insists that despite that, and United’s status as league favourites, it will be treated the same as every other game.

“They had a good result and good performance at Arbroath,” said McPake. “I watched that game, it is not an easy place to go – I certainly know that!

“We were maybe favourites last year but that tag didn’t bother us a jot.

“Whether that bothers United I don’t know but it certainly doesn’t bother me what gets said about them. They are a decent team with some good players.”