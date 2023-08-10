James McPake ‘not concerned’ with Dunfermline transfer activity as he prepares to face Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake ‘not concerned’ with Dunfermline transfer activity as he prepares to face Dundee United

The Pars boss spent almost eight years at Dens Park and contested a number of Dundee derbies against United.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake, the Dunfermline manager
Current Dunfermline manager, and former Dundee boss, James McPake. Image: SNS

Dunfermline manager James McPake is “not concerned” with a perceived lack of transfer activity this summer.

The former Dundee boss is preparing his side to face Championship favourites Dundee United this weekend.

Injuries to Matty Todd, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Deniz Mehmet do not help the situation, but McPake is happy with the squad he has at his disposal and knows it will be strengthened in time.

The club is still waiting on an answer from St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon though loan a deal for Celtic B youngster Ben Summers looks closer to completion.

Dunfermline are waiting on an answer from David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.

Five others have already signed this summer, with Harry Sharp the latest to join after a loan move from Dundee.

James McPake says Dunfermline have a ‘clear structure’

“We have a clear structure here in what we are doing,” said McPake.

“It is no secret that we have put a couple of offers out. One hasn’t been accepted yet, one was knocked back.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake is preparing for Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“We have made offers to players so it does not concern me that time is running out in terms of the window shutting because those two are free agents.

“I would have liked to have had my squad in for the first day of the season – but I have never, in my fifth year in management, had a settled squad going into the first game of the season.

“It always seems to take shape when there is about a minute and a half of the window to go for some reason! I hate that but it’s the way football is.

“I think it has been pretty slow across the board everywhere in the UK actually, when you do look at it.

“I’m more concerned about Tannadice on Saturday and our training session tomorrow. That’s me being honest.”

Dunfermline’s James McPake will treat Dundee United like any other game. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

On the contract offer on the table for Wotherspoon, he added: “We believe that we put in a fair offer for what our football club can do.

“David is an international footballer, who most recently played in the Gold Cup and not so long ago was at the World Cup so he is quite right to explore his options. What we can’t do is wait about.

“As much as you have got targets and offers to people there are always other targets.”

O’Halloran to return for Dundee United

One new signing McPake has had to do without recently is Wotherspoon’s former Saints team-mate Michael O’Halloran, but he is in line to return this week.

Tannadice is a familiar venue to McPake – not always for good reasons – after almost eight years as a player, coach and manager at Dens Park.

Craig Wighton trains with new team-mate Michael O'Halloran.
Dunfermline’s Michael O’Halloran is set to return versus Dundee United. Image: SNS.

The Pars boss insists that despite that, and United’s status as league favourites, it will be treated the same as every other game.

“They had a good result and good performance at Arbroath,” said McPake. “I watched that game, it is not an easy place to go – I certainly know that!

“We were maybe favourites last year but that tag didn’t bother us a jot.

“Whether that bothers United I don’t know but it certainly doesn’t bother me what gets said about them. They are a decent team with some good players.”

More from Football

Shaun Byrne is looking forward to more game time after his move to Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers.
Shaun Byrne says Raith Rovers 'wanted me the most' after many offers made to…
Scott Banks, pictured in action for Scotland at under-21 level
Scott Banks ‘blown away’ by St. Pauli roar as former Dundee United kid embarks…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee transfer ins and Dundee United transfer outs
Yellow has become St Johnstone's third colour.
St Johnstone in yellow: Story of Perth club's third kit colour over last 4…
New Dunfermline signing Ben Summers played alongside Ewan Otoo at Celtic. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline set to sign Ben Summers on loan from Celtic
St Johnstone are close to signing Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper Dave Richards.
St Johnstone close-in on deal to sign Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards on loan after…
A dejected Steven Fletcher at Tannadice while at Dundee United
Steven Fletcher explains reason for Dundee United exit as he compares Tangerine teenager to…
Sean Goss
Dundee reportedly keen on former Rangers and Motherwell midfielder Sean Goss
Side-by-side images of Dundee United players Kai Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie
Jim Goodwin provides Kai Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Antonio Portales made his Dundee debut against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty lifts lid on Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly injuries