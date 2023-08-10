Dunfermline set to sign Ben Summers on loan from Celtic

Dunfermline are set to add to their attacking options with the capture of Celtic youngster Ben Summers, believed to be on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder played alongside Ewan Otoo in Darren O’Dea’s Celtic B side last season.

After scoring five times in 22 Lowland League appearances, Summers made a few match-day squads for the Celtic first team towards the end of the campaign, making his senior debut off the bench against Kilmarnock.

He then came on as a late substitute again a few weeks later during a 5-0 win over Aberdeen.

Summers, who is contracted at Celtic Park until 2025, is set to become James McPake’s sixth summer signing after Harry Sharp was last week brought in on loan following an injury to Deniz Mehmet.

Earlier in the window, Michael O’Halloran joined the Pars after leaving St Johnstone in the summer and Otoo, Sam Fisher and Kane Ritchie-Hosler all returned after successful loan spells.