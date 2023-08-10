Dunfermline set to sign Ben Summers on loan from Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline set to sign Ben Summers on loan from Celtic

The 19-year-old attacker played alongside Ewan Otoo for Celtic B last season.

By Craig Cairns
New Dunfermline signing Ben Summers played alongside Ewan Otoo at Celtic. Image: SNS.
New Dunfermline signing Ben Summers played alongside Ewan Otoo at Celtic. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline are set to add to their attacking options with the capture of Celtic youngster Ben Summers, believed to be on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder played alongside Ewan Otoo in Darren O’Dea’s Celtic B side last season.

After scoring five times in 22 Lowland League appearances, Summers made a few match-day squads for the Celtic first team towards the end of the campaign, making his senior debut off the bench against Kilmarnock.

He then came on as a late substitute again a few weeks later during a 5-0 win over Aberdeen.

Summers, who is contracted at Celtic Park until 2025, is set to become James McPake’s sixth summer signing after Harry Sharp was last week brought in on loan following an injury to Deniz Mehmet.

Earlier in the window, Michael O’Halloran joined the Pars after leaving St Johnstone in the summer and Otoo, Sam Fisher and Kane Ritchie-Hosler all returned after successful loan spells.

More from Football

St Johnstone are close to signing Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper Dave Richards.
St Johnstone close-in on deal to sign Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards on loan after…
A dejected Steven Fletcher at Tannadice while at Dundee United
Steven Fletcher explains reason for Dundee United exit as he compares Tangerine teenager to…
Sean Goss
Dundee reportedly keen on former Rangers and Motherwell midfielder Sean Goss
Side-by-side images of Dundee United players Kai Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie
Jim Goodwin provides Kai Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Antonio Portales made his Dundee debut against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty lifts lid on Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly injuries
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean: 'I've never known an injury list like this' as…
St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.
St Johnstone boss open to loan or permanent goalkeeper signing after Ross Sinclair breaks…
Shaun Byrne has joined Raith Rovers on loan. Image: Raith Rovers.
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne agrees Raith Rovers switch
Jim Goodwin's Dundee United have put down a marker.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United put down a very big marker at Arbroath
Ex-St Johnstone forward Connor McLennan is up and running with new club Salford City.
Former St Johnstone and Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan bags Salford City double AFTER dislocating…