Dundee’s Harry Sharp hungry for first-team football after Dunfermline loan switch

Harry Sharp is ready to clutch his opportunity with both hands.

The Dundee keeper completed a loan move to KDM Group East End Park after Dunfermline No 1 Deniz Mehmet picked up an injury.

Mehmet joins Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler on the sidelines with similar injuries, though he hasn’t done as much damage as the other two and will avoid surgery.

It means Pars boss James McPake has “a decision to make” ahead of Saturday’s Championship opener versus Airdrie.

The Pars boss moved quickly to bring in Sharp, who he worked with at Dundee, following the injury to Mehmet.

Sharp will battle it out with back-up keeper Max Little who has made just one senior appearance for Dunfermline since signing last summer.

After finalising the switch to Fife on Thursday, Sharp is hoping to build on the valuable first-team action he has already seen at his parent club.

“It’s been a quick turnaround for me,” he said. “For me, I’m coming in to help the team out, do my bit and push on for wins in the season – and get off to a good start in the season as well.

“You’re hungry to play. You want to keep pushing yourself and playing – it’s a big thing in football.”

Premiership experience

Despite being on the younger side for a goalkeeper, at 22, Sharp brings experience as first choice at Dundee – both in the Championship and in the Premiership.

He is looking to add to that in the absence of Mehmet between now and January when his Dunfermline loan deal expires.

One familiar face in the playing staff is centre-back Sam Fisher.

He was a big part of the Pars’ League One title win on loan from Dens Park before he returned there and picked up a Championship winner’s medal to go with it.

“I’ve been close with Sam Fisher when he was at Dundee,” said Sharp.

“I know of players, and they’re a great group of lads. They’ve already welcomed me in well.

“I didn’t really have a chance to speak to Sam before the move, no. It happened that quick!

“I think it makes it easier to come into a different place, where maybe you might not know anyone, but knowing a few familiar faces definitely does make it easier to come on.

“He knows my style of play, my strengths, and what I can help bring to the team as well, which definitely helps.”