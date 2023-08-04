Dundee’s Harry Sharp hungry for first-team football after Dunfermline loan switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Harry Sharp hungry for first-team football after Dunfermline loan switch

The 22-year-old has been added on loan after an injury to Pars No 1 Deniz Mehmet.

By Craig Cairns
Harry Sharp is on loan at Dunfermline from Dundee. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Harry Sharp is ready to clutch his opportunity with both hands.

The Dundee keeper completed a loan move to KDM Group East End Park after Dunfermline No 1 Deniz Mehmet picked up an injury.

Mehmet joins Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler on the sidelines with similar injuries, though he hasn’t done as much damage as the other two and will avoid surgery.

It means Pars boss James McPake has “a decision to make” ahead of Saturday’s Championship opener versus Airdrie.

The Pars boss moved quickly to bring in Sharp, who he worked with at Dundee, following the injury to Mehmet.

Sharp will battle it out with back-up keeper Max Little who has made just one senior appearance for Dunfermline since signing last summer.

Max Little featured for Dunfermline during pre-season. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

After finalising the switch to Fife on Thursday, Sharp is hoping to build on the valuable first-team action he has already seen at his parent club.

“It’s been a quick turnaround for me,” he said. “For me, I’m coming in to help the team out, do my bit and push on for wins in the season – and get off to a good start in the season as well.

“You’re hungry to play. You want to keep pushing yourself and playing – it’s a big thing in football.”

Premiership experience

Despite being on the younger side for a goalkeeper, at 22, Sharp brings experience as first choice at Dundee – both in the Championship and in the Premiership.

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from boss Gary Bowyer.
Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from then-Dundee boss Gary Bowyer last season.

He is looking to add to that in the absence of Mehmet between now and January when his Dunfermline loan deal expires.

One familiar face in the playing staff is centre-back Sam Fisher.

He was a big part of the Pars’ League One title win on loan from Dens Park before he returned there and picked up a Championship winner’s medal to go with it.

“I’ve been close with Sam Fisher when he was at Dundee,” said Sharp.

“I know of players, and they’re a great group of lads. They’ve already welcomed me in well.

“I didn’t really have a chance to speak to Sam before the move, no. It happened that quick!

Sam Fisher returned to Dunfermline on a three-year deal this summer. Image: SNS.

“I think it makes it easier to come into a different place, where maybe you might not know anyone, but knowing a few familiar faces definitely does make it easier to come on.

“He knows my style of play, my strengths, and what I can help bring to the team as well, which definitely helps.”

