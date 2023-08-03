Dunfermline bring in Dundee’s Harry Sharp on loan after Deniz Mehmet injury

Dunfermline have added Harry Sharp on loan from Dundee until January.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper becomes the fifth summer signing at KDM Group East End Park and goes straight into the squad for this weekend’s visit of Airdrie when the Pars will hoist the League One flag.

It comes as manager James McPake confirmed that goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet will spend a minimum of six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury picked up in training.

He joins Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler on the sidelines, also with ankle injuries.

Deniz Mehmet injury ‘a frustrating one’

“Deniz is a frustrating one but thankfully after seeing the specialist on Wednesday night, he doesn’t need surgery,” said McPake.

Dunfermline then moved to bring in Sharp – who played for Dundee B on Wednesday night – ahead of this weekend’s Championship kick-off.

He has been reunited with McPake who was involved with the youth set-up at Dens Park as the young goalkeeper came through the ranks.

He will also link up again with Pars assistant Dave Mackay who he is also familiar with from their overlapping times at Dundee.

Premiership and Championship experience

The shot-stopper has made 22 first-team appearances for his parent club, with 14 of those coming last season.

His seven appearances the season before that came in the Premiership and Scottish Cup under Mark McGhee after McPake parted ways with the Dens Park club in February last year.

Earlier this summer Sharp put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Dens following the appointment of manager Tony Docherty.

Dundee this week brought in experienced keeper Trevor Carson from St Mirren and earlier in the window added 23-year-old shot-stopper Jon McCracken from Norwich City.

That freed up Sharp to go out on loan and gain some vital experience. He will start the season battling with Max Little for the No 1 jersey.

James McPake ‘has a decision to make’ ahead of opener

“We’ve managed to get Harry in and Max has done great, so we’ve got two good goalkeepers here and I’ve got a decision to make on Saturday,” said McPake.

“Harry is one I had in the U/18s [at Dundee] when he was 16 or 17. I saw him develop and myself and Dave gave him his debut against Elgin, and then he kept going.

“He’s a really hard worker and a really good player to work with, and I was delighted when he got into the Dundee team.

“He kept two experienced goalkeepers out of that team in the Premiership and then I believe he started last season as the No 1 under Gary Bowyer as well.

“So, he’s got experience of the Premiership and the Championship and he was in the Scotland U/21s squad just last season.”