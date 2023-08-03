Dunfermline bring in Dundee’s Harry Sharp on loan after Deniz Mehmet injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dunfermline bring in Dundee’s Harry Sharp on loan after Deniz Mehmet injury

The 22-year-old keeper becomes James McPake's fifth summer signing as the Pars prepare for their Championship return.

By Craig Cairns
To go with story by Craig Cairns. Harry Sharp signs for Dunfermline Picture shows; Dunfermline's Harry Sharp and Deniz Mehmet. East End Park, Dunfermline. Supplied by Craig Brown, Dunfermline Athletic and SNS Date; Unknown
To go with story by Craig Cairns. Harry Sharp signs for Dunfermline Picture shows; Dunfermline's Harry Sharp and Deniz Mehmet. East End Park, Dunfermline. Supplied by Craig Brown, Dunfermline Athletic and SNS Date; Unknown

Dunfermline have added Harry Sharp on loan from Dundee until January.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper becomes the fifth summer signing at KDM Group East End Park and goes straight into the squad for this weekend’s visit of Airdrie when the Pars will hoist the League One flag.

It comes as manager James McPake confirmed that goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet will spend a minimum of six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury picked up in training.

Deniz Mehmet will miss the start of the league season with injury. Image: SNS.

He joins Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler on the sidelines, also with ankle injuries.

Deniz Mehmet injury ‘a frustrating one’

“Deniz is a frustrating one but thankfully after seeing the specialist on Wednesday night, he doesn’t need surgery,” said McPake.

Dunfermline then moved to bring in Sharp – who played for Dundee B on Wednesday night – ahead of this weekend’s Championship kick-off.

Dunfermline loanee Harry Sharp goes straight into the squad after joining from Dundee. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

He has been reunited with McPake who was involved with the youth set-up at Dens Park as the young goalkeeper came through the ranks.

He will also link up again with Pars assistant Dave Mackay who he is also familiar with from their overlapping times at Dundee.

Premiership and Championship experience

The shot-stopper has made 22 first-team appearances for his parent club, with 14 of those coming last season.

His seven appearances the season before that came in the Premiership and Scottish Cup under Mark McGhee after McPake parted ways with the Dens Park club in February last year.

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from boss Gary Bowyer.
Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from then-Dundee boss Gary Bowyer last season.

Earlier this summer Sharp put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Dens following the appointment of manager Tony Docherty.

Dundee this week brought in experienced keeper Trevor Carson from St Mirren and earlier in the window added 23-year-old shot-stopper Jon McCracken from Norwich City.

That freed up Sharp to go out on loan and gain some vital experience. He will start the season battling with Max Little for the No 1 jersey.

James McPake ‘has a decision to make’ ahead of opener

“We’ve managed to get Harry in and Max has done great, so we’ve got two good goalkeepers here and I’ve got a decision to make on Saturday,” said McPake.

“Harry is one I had in the U/18s [at Dundee] when he was 16 or 17. I saw him develop and myself and Dave gave him his debut against Elgin, and then he kept going.

Dundee's Harry Sharp on his debut against Motherwell.
Harry Sharp has made appearances in the Premiership for Dundee.

“He’s a really hard worker and a really good player to work with, and I was delighted when he got into the Dundee team.

“He kept two experienced goalkeepers out of that team in the Premiership and then I believe he started last season as the No 1 under Gary Bowyer as well.

“So, he’s got experience of the Premiership and the Championship and he was in the Scotland U/21s squad just last season.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee stars (from left) Zach Robinson, Owen Beck and Luke McCowan are hoping to impress manager Tony Docherty (right).
Dundee Premiership 2023/24 preview: Predictions, star signing and bookies odds
Tony Docherty with his new signing Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
Trevor Carson will save Dundee points says Tony Docherty as he reveals reasons for…
Dundee B defeated Buckie Thistle at Station Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Dundee B 4-0 Buckie Thistle: Slick finishing sees Dee kids through to round two
Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp. Image: SNS
Dunfermline set to sign Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp on loan
Jim Goodwin and Dick Campbell go head to head at Gayfield.
RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath v Dundee United is perfect start for the 'real football'
Trevor Carson has signed for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee complete signing of St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson on three-year deal
VAR
Dundee and VAR: How it will work at Dens Park
Trevor Carson has signed for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee agree fee with St Mirren to buy goalkeeper Trevor Carson
Amadou Bakayoko on Dundee debut against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's No 9: Amadou Bakayoko under the microscope as key stat reveals reason behind…
Dundee celebrate against Dumbarton. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Will Dundee's X-factor bring boom or bust this season?