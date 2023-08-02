Trevor Carson will save Dundee points says Tony Docherty as he reveals reasons for adding another goalkeeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Trevor Carson will save Dundee points says Tony Docherty as he reveals reasons for adding another goalkeeper

The Northern Ireland international has signed a three-year deal at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty with his new signing Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty with his new signing Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.

Trevor Carson will save Dundee points this season says new manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues boss is delighted to finally complete a “protracted” chase for the experienced St Mirren man after agreeing a fee with the Buddies.

News first emerged of Docherty’s interest in the 35-year-old back in June.

And asked if Carson will he save Dundee points this season, Docherty replied: “I think so. I can only relate it to my most recent experiences.

“You are standing at the side of the pitch and your team is dominating a game and they can’t score because of the goalkeeper at the other end of the pitch.

“That’s the feeling I get from Trevor. That’s what I want for this team.

Trevor Carson
Carson saved three penalties against Dundee in the Scottish Cup last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“The confidence that, if we score a goal, we can win 1-0 because of what we have got behind us.

“That’s the feeling that Trevor gives me and he also gives me that real assurance in terms of the person I am bringing into the club.

“That mentality and work ethic every day. He drives standards and will enhance things I am trying to do.”

Outstanding

He added: “He is a goalkeeper I have admired for a long time.

“I think he is a fantastic standard of goalkeeper.

“Last year, I think he was a big part of St Mirren’s success getting into the top six.

“I can only say that having had the games against them last season with Kilmarnock. We had two 0-0s and in both games Trevor’s performance was outstanding.

Trevor Carson at Dundee's Gardyne Campus. Image: SNS
Trevor Carson at Dundee’s Gardyne Campus. Image: SNS

“He is someone that I know as well in terms of the person he is. He’s similar to the signing of Joe Shaughnessy that I made as my first signing.

“That kind of character in terms of personality, mentality, attitude and work ethic. He’ll enhance this place and is the type of player and type of person I have been looking to bring to this club and I am absolutely thrilled that I have got him.”

Attitude

At 35-years-old the Northern Ireland international brings a wealth of experience to Dens Park ahead of their return to the Premiership.

Dundee haven’t been shy in the transfer window this summer with Carson their 12th capture of the close season.

The squad built by Docherty this summer is a young one and the Dens boss says it was important to add experience to the mix.

“To have success with young players, it’s important me and the staff impart experience, but the senior players have a role to play in that as well,” he added.

“Not just senior players. Ones who display the mentality and attitude that rubs off on the younger boys.

“I know when I walk out of the room, my message will be carried on by players such as Joe Shaughnessy and Trevor.

“We have good senior pros, a good mix. And I think Trevor is the type who just adds to that.”

Four goalkeepers

What Carson’s arrival does do is stretch Dundee’s goalkeeping department to four senior keepers.

The former Motherwell man is the second goalkeeping arrival this summer after Jon McCracken joined on loan from Norwich.

The experienced Adam Legzdins kept goal in the Viaplay Cup against Dumbarton last week while Harry Sharp saw plenty of first-team action last season.

With Carson coming in, Sharp is now expected to join old boss James McPake on loan at Dunfermline.

Dundee goalkeepers (from left) Jon McCracken, Harry Sharp and Adam Legzdin
Dundee goalkeepers (from left) Jon McCracken, Harry Sharp and Adam Legzdins being put through their paces by coach Alan Combe (far right) in the pre-season trip to Ireland. Image: David Young.

But Docherty is happy to have strong competition for the gloves.

“We have really capable goalkeepers and what I want throughout the squad is competition,” he said.

“So I have real competition in the goalkeeping area.

“Our goalkeeping coach Alan Combe is very good, keeps them occupied and on a level as well.

“I want competition for goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, strikers. If you get that in the building and it is healthy, which it will be, it can enhance performances and, hopefully, lead to results.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee B defeated Buckie Thistle at Station Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Dundee B 4-0 Buckie Thistle: Slick finishing sees Dee kids through to round two
Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp. Image: SNS
Dunfermline set to sign Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp on loan
Jim Goodwin and Dick Campbell go head to head at Gayfield.
RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath v Dundee United is perfect start for the 'real football'
Trevor Carson has signed for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee complete signing of St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson on three-year deal
VAR
Dundee and VAR: How it will work at Dens Park
Trevor Carson has signed for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee agree fee with St Mirren to buy goalkeeper Trevor Carson
Amadou Bakayoko on Dundee debut against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's No 9: Amadou Bakayoko under the microscope as key stat reveals reason behind…
Dundee celebrate against Dumbarton. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Will Dundee's X-factor bring boom or bust this season?
Steven MacLean, Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty are about to lead their teams into a new league season.
PODCAST: Season preview - how well equipped are St Johnstone, Dundee and United for…
Dundee take on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park
Dundee derby date confirmed and Dunfermline make key decision as Reserve League and Cup…