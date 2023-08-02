Trevor Carson will save Dundee points says Tony Docherty as he reveals reasons for adding another goalkeeper

Trevor Carson will save Dundee points this season says new manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues boss is delighted to finally complete a “protracted” chase for the experienced St Mirren man after agreeing a fee with the Buddies.

News first emerged of Docherty’s interest in the 35-year-old back in June.

And asked if Carson will he save Dundee points this season, Docherty replied: “I think so. I can only relate it to my most recent experiences.

“You are standing at the side of the pitch and your team is dominating a game and they can’t score because of the goalkeeper at the other end of the pitch.

“That’s the feeling I get from Trevor. That’s what I want for this team.

“The confidence that, if we score a goal, we can win 1-0 because of what we have got behind us.

“That’s the feeling that Trevor gives me and he also gives me that real assurance in terms of the person I am bringing into the club.

“That mentality and work ethic every day. He drives standards and will enhance things I am trying to do.”

Outstanding

He added: “He is a goalkeeper I have admired for a long time.

“I think he is a fantastic standard of goalkeeper.

“Last year, I think he was a big part of St Mirren’s success getting into the top six.

“I can only say that having had the games against them last season with Kilmarnock. We had two 0-0s and in both games Trevor’s performance was outstanding.

“He is someone that I know as well in terms of the person he is. He’s similar to the signing of Joe Shaughnessy that I made as my first signing.

“That kind of character in terms of personality, mentality, attitude and work ethic. He’ll enhance this place and is the type of player and type of person I have been looking to bring to this club and I am absolutely thrilled that I have got him.”

Attitude

At 35-years-old the Northern Ireland international brings a wealth of experience to Dens Park ahead of their return to the Premiership.

Dundee haven’t been shy in the transfer window this summer with Carson their 12th capture of the close season.

The squad built by Docherty this summer is a young one and the Dens boss says it was important to add experience to the mix.

“To have success with young players, it’s important me and the staff impart experience, but the senior players have a role to play in that as well,” he added.

“Not just senior players. Ones who display the mentality and attitude that rubs off on the younger boys.

“I know when I walk out of the room, my message will be carried on by players such as Joe Shaughnessy and Trevor.

“We have good senior pros, a good mix. And I think Trevor is the type who just adds to that.”

Four goalkeepers

What Carson’s arrival does do is stretch Dundee’s goalkeeping department to four senior keepers.

The former Motherwell man is the second goalkeeping arrival this summer after Jon McCracken joined on loan from Norwich.

The experienced Adam Legzdins kept goal in the Viaplay Cup against Dumbarton last week while Harry Sharp saw plenty of first-team action last season.

With Carson coming in, Sharp is now expected to join old boss James McPake on loan at Dunfermline.

But Docherty is happy to have strong competition for the gloves.

“We have really capable goalkeepers and what I want throughout the squad is competition,” he said.

“So I have real competition in the goalkeeping area.

“Our goalkeeping coach Alan Combe is very good, keeps them occupied and on a level as well.

“I want competition for goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, strikers. If you get that in the building and it is healthy, which it will be, it can enhance performances and, hopefully, lead to results.”