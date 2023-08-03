Become a model for Britain’s next make-up star at Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Become a model for Britain’s next make-up star at Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival

Yong-Chin Marika Breslin, BBC 3's Glow Up winner, is looking for a local face on which to demonstrate her skills.

By Claire Warrender
An example of Yong-Chine Marika Breslin's work. She is heading to the Outwith Festival, Dunfermline
An example of Yong-Chine Marika Breslin's work. Image: Supplied by Fife Cultural Trust.

The BBC’s Glow Up winner is heading to Dunfermline as part of this year’s Outwith Festival line-up.

And you could be in with a chance of being her model for the evening.

Yong-Chin Marika Breslin, who was crowned Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, will will show off her skills during a masterclass on September 8.

One of Yong-Chin's bold make-up designs.
One of Yong-Chin’s bold make-up designs.

And she is looking for a local person over the age of 18 on which to demonstrate her cutting-edge looks.

The professional specialises in bold and striking designs.

And she will join a host of others at the annual music and arts festival in Scotland’s newest city.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Cammy Barnes, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and comedy writer Steve Lawrence are also in the line-up.

Outwith showcases live music, theatre, comedy and other creative talent in venues within walking distance of each other.

How to become Outwith Festival make-up model

Yong-Chin was crowed during the third series of the BBC3 show in 2022.

She beat nine other talented and aspiring make-up artists following a number of challenging tests.

And she will talk about her career and share tips during her appearance.

Further details on how to become her model are on the Outwith Festival Facebook or Instagram pages.

Meanwhile, Gordon Brown will discuss his favourite books, music, films and TV during on September 7.

Gordon Brown is making his debut at the Outwith Festival in Dunfermline.

He will be speaking to comedian and author Arabella Weir as part of the festival’s first annual culture interview.

It includes an hour of informal conversation between the UN Special Envoy for Global Education and the Two Doors Down Star.

And it takes place in Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries.

Who else is appearing?

Cammy Barnes is one of a number of musicians taking part in an all-day music event as part of the Outwith Festival.

Britain's Got Talent contestant Cammy Barnes
Cammy Barnes was praised for his semi-final performance. Image: ITV

Others on the line-up include Kirsten Adamson, daughter of late Big Country star Stuart Adamson.

Steve Mason, of The Beta Band, and Bristol-based Phoxjam are also taking part.

And other attractions include an architecture walk round the city, a talk about embroidery and a children’s early morning cinema.

Further details are available from the Outwith Festival website.

More from Fife

Raymond Johnston and Martin Chrisite launched Kirkcaldy park gowf at Dunnikier park.
Chance to get into the swing of park golf as Kirkcaldy club tees up…
An example of how the Fife solar farm might look. Image: Cavendish Consulting.
Plans for £50m solar farm in Fife that could power 18,000 homes
A Stagecoach 39 service bus - one of those affected during the UCI Cycling World Championships.
Full list of bus services in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire affected by UCI…
John Trenberth.
Drink-driving Rosyth military man was five times limit after three-day bender
Lunardi Care Home Cupar, Fife
Fife care worker struck off after hitting and shouting 'abusively' at residents
Kenneth Grindlay.
Wine bottle-wielding Fife man asked women for fight after flashing conviction
Premier Bingo in Cowdenbeath
Customers gutted as Cowdenbeath and Perth bingo halls 'closed with immediate effect'
The A92 at Bankhead roundabout in Glenrothes. A month of lane closures will be in place to allow for £298,000 of safety improvements to be made.
Month of roadworks set to start on A92 in Glenrothes
Ceres Eight-Mile Road Race
Rolling road closures expected as 150 runners take part in this year's Ceres Eight-Mile…
Frances Brocklebank, who sits on the Kinburn Trust, was thanked by Ian Grieve, of St Andrews Highland Games committee on Sunday July 30, for a donation which funded a new dancing stage for competitors. Image: Ted Brocklebank
St Andrews charitable trust invites local groups to apply for grant funding