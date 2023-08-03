Become a model for Britain’s next make-up star at Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival

The BBC’s Glow Up winner is heading to Dunfermline as part of this year’s Outwith Festival line-up.

And you could be in with a chance of being her model for the evening.

Yong-Chin Marika Breslin, who was crowned Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, will will show off her skills during a masterclass on September 8.

And she is looking for a local person over the age of 18 on which to demonstrate her cutting-edge looks.

The professional specialises in bold and striking designs.

And she will join a host of others at the annual music and arts festival in Scotland’s newest city.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Cammy Barnes, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and comedy writer Steve Lawrence are also in the line-up.

Outwith showcases live music, theatre, comedy and other creative talent in venues within walking distance of each other.

How to become Outwith Festival make-up model

Yong-Chin was crowed during the third series of the BBC3 show in 2022.

She beat nine other talented and aspiring make-up artists following a number of challenging tests.

And she will talk about her career and share tips during her appearance.

Further details on how to become her model are on the Outwith Festival Facebook or Instagram pages.

Meanwhile, Gordon Brown will discuss his favourite books, music, films and TV during on September 7.

He will be speaking to comedian and author Arabella Weir as part of the festival’s first annual culture interview.

It includes an hour of informal conversation between the UN Special Envoy for Global Education and the Two Doors Down Star.

And it takes place in Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries.

Who else is appearing?

Cammy Barnes is one of a number of musicians taking part in an all-day music event as part of the Outwith Festival.

Others on the line-up include Kirsten Adamson, daughter of late Big Country star Stuart Adamson.

Steve Mason, of The Beta Band, and Bristol-based Phoxjam are also taking part.

And other attractions include an architecture walk round the city, a talk about embroidery and a children’s early morning cinema.

Further details are available from the Outwith Festival website.