Plans for £50m solar farm in Fife that could power 18,000 homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Plans for £50m solar farm in Fife that could power 18,000 homes

Members of the public will be able to have their say on the latest plans at an event this month.

By Gavin Harper
An example of how the Fife solar farm might look. Image: Cavendish Consulting.
An example of how the Fife solar farm might look. Image: Cavendish Consulting.

A solar farm and battery storage facility could be built in Fife if a £50 million project is given the go-ahead.

The site at Glenniston Farm near Lochgelly is a joint venture between renewable energy developer Locogen and Renewco Power.

The proposed development will have a capacity of 39MW solar generation with embedded 10MW battery storage.

Plans for £50m Fife project

If it gets the go-ahead, it will have the potential to generate an estimated 52.3GWh of green energy per year. That is the equivalent to the annual demand of about 18,000 UK homes.

This equates to approximately 22,590 tonnes of annual CO2 savings.

In addition to the £50m investment, the proposals include the offering of an annual community benefit of £600/MW of solar generation capacity,

That equates to around £23,400 per year for the lifetime of the project.

The firms behind the plans also intend to develop the community benefit package so it best meets the needs of the local community.

Information boards on the project’s website show work is expected to begin in 2025, pending planning permission. Construction will take about a year to complete.

A range of work has already been carried out, including historic environment and transport impact studies and an agricultural land classification survey.

Public to have say on Fife solar farm plans

A public exhibition event will take place at Auchtertool Village Hall between 3pm and 7pm on August 17.

It follows a similar event last July, from which the developers have updated the proposals.

The public will have their say on plans for the £50m project at an event at Auchtertool Village Hall. ImageL Google Maps.

Stuart Hamilton at Locogen said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who attended our previous event and submitted comments.

“It was incredibly valuable to meet the local community and hear first-hand feedback on our proposals.”

Mr Hamilton said those working on the project are focused on a “collaborative approach with local stakeholders”.

Locals urged to attend exhibition

He encouraged interested parties to attend the upcoming consultation event.

He said:  “We are looking forward to receiving additional feedback on our updated Glenniston proposals, as well as on the management and distribution of our community benefit offer.”

Those views were echoed by Clara Thompson, senior developer at Renewco Power.

She added: “We would strongly encourage all those with an interest in the proposals to come along on August 17.

“The involvement of the local community remains a priority.

“We look forward to having further discussions regarding the proposals over the coming weeks.”

More from Fife

Raymond Johnston and Martin Chrisite launched Kirkcaldy park gowf at Dunnikier park.
Chance to get into the swing of park golf as Kirkcaldy club tees up…
An example of Yong-Chine Marika Breslin's work. She is heading to the Outwith Festival, Dunfermline
Become a model for Britain's next make-up star at Dunfermline's Outwith Festival
A Stagecoach 39 service bus - one of those affected during the UCI Cycling World Championships.
Full list of bus services in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire affected by UCI…
John Trenberth.
Drink-driving Rosyth military man was five times limit after three-day bender
Lunardi Care Home Cupar, Fife
Fife care worker struck off after hitting and shouting 'abusively' at residents
Kenneth Grindlay.
Wine bottle-wielding Fife man asked women for fight after flashing conviction
Premier Bingo in Cowdenbeath
Customers gutted as Cowdenbeath and Perth bingo halls 'closed with immediate effect'
The A92 at Bankhead roundabout in Glenrothes. A month of lane closures will be in place to allow for £298,000 of safety improvements to be made.
Month of roadworks set to start on A92 in Glenrothes
Ceres Eight-Mile Road Race
Rolling road closures expected as 150 runners take part in this year's Ceres Eight-Mile…
Frances Brocklebank, who sits on the Kinburn Trust, was thanked by Ian Grieve, of St Andrews Highland Games committee on Sunday July 30, for a donation which funded a new dancing stage for competitors. Image: Ted Brocklebank
St Andrews charitable trust invites local groups to apply for grant funding