Perth flat owners living under hot-tub apartment back council’s Airbnb crackdown

The 'luxury penthouse' has its own its private rooftop terrace with views over the Tay.

By Stephen Eighteen
Evelyn Mackay at Monart Road, Perth.
Monart Road resident Evelyn Mackay has spoken about living in a flat above a short-term let. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Owners of flats in Perth have backed the council’s Airbnb crackdown.

A law change by the Scottish Government means that short-term lets in residential properties now require planning consent.

Perth and Kinross Council’s subsequent draft guidance indicates that lets without their own door leading to the street or garden may be refused.

This notion was criticised by Lee Deans, the co-owner of nine Airbnb properties in Perth, who said it could destroy his business.

But owners of flats in communal blocks across Perth have told The Courier that the council is correct to get tough on Airbnb lets.

Call for noise monitor near hot tub

One of the residents has lived in Knowehead House, Dundee Road, Bridgend, for the past six years.

Since late 2021 the flat above has been owned by Lee and occupied by Airbnb guests.

It is advertised as a “luxury penthouse with its very own private rooftop terrace and hot tub, where you can enjoy the sunset over the River Tay.”

The resident said: “The hot tub on the balcony clearly attracts guests looking for a party flat.

“This is not helped by the online details advertising accommodation for up to six people for a small two-bedroom flat.”

Knowehead House, Dundee Road, Bridgend, Perth.
Knowehead House, Dundee Road, Bridgend, Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

After complaining about noise, they acknowledged the property owner had fit a noise monitor in the flat.

But they added their request for a similar device on the balcony had not been acted upon.

A retrospective planning application to make the property a short-term let has been submitted by the owner.

It has drawn an objection by Andrew Wood who said it should only be allowed if “strict conditions” are applied to the “number of occupants and the use of the property for parties and the roof terrace and hot tub at night.”

Owner ‘attends regular meetings with residents’

In his justification statement, Lee wrote: “The immediate neighbours, adjoining flats in the same block of four have been provided with my personal contact details so that any issues at the properties can be reported, managed and resolved to an acceptable standard.

“I attend regular meetings with all residents to discuss management of the development, any issues or improvements that can be made.

“We put the happiness, safety and well being of neighbours on a par with guests, understanding that if they are happy it also makes the running of our business a lot easier.”

Owner ‘not thrilled’ by Airbnb flat

Monart Road resident Evelyn Mackay has spoken about living in a flat above a short-term let.

She shares a communal entrance with occupants of the property.

Flats in Monart Road, Perth.
Flats in Monart Road. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“With little or no sound-proofing noise travels throughout the building,” she said.

“We cannot relax when we are wondering who is coming through the doors each day.

“Airbnb visitors enter through our communal locked door into the entrance hall which the residents maintain.

“Consequently, these guests have access to all flats, sharing our personal space.

“Who would like that? I certainly am not thrilled by sharing their lives.”

Neighbour concern at not knowing who will be in property

The property is owned by Lee’s mother Margo, and subject to a retrospective planning application for a short-term let.

So far there have been four objections.

Karen Livingston wrote: “The guests use a lock box situated at the communal door which has an impact on my family’s safety.

“Not knowing from day to day who will be staying within our building is an extreme concern.”

Margo wrote in her justification statement: “All neighbours are informed of contact numbers to reach us on if required in any circumstance at any time.

“If a complaint occurs, this allows us to take immediate action.

“Guests will be contacted as soon as any complaint made.”

Campaigner vows to go to court

Stewart Miller owns five flats, including his own residence, in Howards Court, Caledonian Road.

There are currently no short-term lets among its 13 flats.

And he says the majority of residents want it to stay that way.

Stewart Miller protesting outside Howards Court, Caledonian Road, Perth.
Stewart Miller outside Howards Court. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“Neighbours feel it will erode the close community,” he said.

“Safety is paramount in our building.

“The majority of people bought into the building due to our communal key operated elevator and locked-communal stairwell.

“Constantly meeting strangers in the elevator is also very concerning as a few of the residents are over 80 years old.

“If the council do give a license for any Airbnb to operate in Howards Court, I shall be going to civil court and will be seeking damages against any property developer.”

The council’s consultation period ends on August 18.

