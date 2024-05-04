Ask a local: An insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Dalgety Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ask a local: An insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Dalgety Bay

It's a relatively new town but Dalgety Bay has plenty of history, green space and a real sense of community, according to childminder Brigid Dalby.

Dalgety Bay childminder Brigid Dalby at The Avenue, which overlooks the Firth of Forth.
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Lying just 16 miles from Edinburgh, Dalgety Bay is an ideal commuter base.

But while it may be a relatively new town, the area upon which it stands is steeped in history.

Much of the land once belonged to the Earls of Moray, who lived in Donibristle House and whose name lives on in a number of street names.

St Bridget's Kirk in Dalgety Bay dates back to the 12th century.
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Construction of the modern town of Dalgety Bay didn’t begin until 1965.

And today, the Fife coastal town has plenty of attractions to keep its thousands of residents close to home.

It stretches over several beautiful bays on the Firth of Forth’s northern shore.

And it enjoys stunning views of all three of the Forth bridges, Inchcolm Island, and beyond to Edinburgh and the Pentland Hills.

Its well-kept green spaces make it a lovely place to walk, with the town’s sports centre offering further keep fit opportunities.

And it is home to Brigid Dalby, a childminder who also runs a local parent and toddler group.

Brigid agreed to tell us five of her favourite things about Dalgety Bay.

1. Green space and woods

“You can stand in the centre of Dalgety Bay and look in any direction and see green space,” says Brigid.

“It used to be seen as a commuter town but since Covid more people are working from home and they’re realising what they have on their doorstep.

“My house backs onto Longhill Park, a beautiful green field that’s used by the community.

Longhill Park is one of Brigid's five top things about Dalgety Bay.
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We have deer coming down in the morning and at night.

“It used to be a plantation and there’s still an old ice house there.

“There are also lots of wooded areas, which are so important for the kids who love being adventurous.

“They’re used by the whole community, including dog walkers and horse riders.”

2. St Bridget’s Kirk in Dalgety Bay

The remains of St Bridget’s Kirk on the outskirts of Dalgety Bay, date back to the 12th century.

The church was altered in the 1600s for Protestant worship but has been a ruin since the 19th century.

Brigid and the children she looks after love the churchyard.
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And according to Brigid, it’s a fabulous place to wander and just sit.

“It’s really nice and relaxing,” she says.

“There’s a bench in front of it and you can enjoy the beautiful views.

“It’s owned by Historic Scotland but you don’t pay for it and there’s nobody there to man it.

“The monks used to come over from Inchcolm Island to worship there and there’s a real sense of history.

“I often take the kids along and we do rubbings on the old headstones in the grounds.”

3. Dalgety Bay community centre

“It’s great because everybody uses it from toddlers to the elderly. You don’t want to lose that.

“It’s already a community hub but there are plans to transform it and it’s going to be amazing.

Brigid serves tea at Dalgety Bay community centre.
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“It’s going to be like the Larick Centre in Tayport, which caters for all sorts of groups and community events, with catering and rooms for hire.

“Ours will be on two levels with a cafe and there are plans for a movie night.

“There is so much going on community-wise and I just love it.”

4. The walk along The Avenue

“One of the oldest walks is one we call The Avenue.

“It’s a cycleway and path between Dalgety Bay and Aberdour and it’s a beautiful route.

“It’s tarmac and it was upgraded recently so it’s nice and smooth.

Brigid Dalby stops for a break on her walk along The Avenue.
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“It means kids can use their scooters or their bikes and it’s great for a family afternoon out.

“You can see the three Forth Bridges from there. And you pass fields with enormous horses and cattle and sometimes sheep.

“It’s very popular.

“Many years ago the Girl Guides planted daffodils and they come up every year and are picked for Marie Curie.

“They can be found on sale from buckets all around the town.”

5. That Place In The Bay

That Place In The Bay is a new place and it’s run by a charity.

“It uses arts and crafts as a way of relaxing and improving mental health and there are various different classes.

“It’s in Donibristle Industrial Estate and they do children’s art classes and there’s a Lego club.

Lots of community activities are on offer at That Place In The Bay
Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“There’s also a women’s tea circle where you can sit and chat – men have Andy’s Man Club and women have the tea circle.

“It’s all run by volunteers and it’s really good.

“There’s a strong sense of community in Dalgety Bay these days.

“I think Covid has made us review our lives and in many ways it’s for the better.”

