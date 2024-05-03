Anstruther Harbour: Woman rescued from water by local lifeboat crew and coastguard

A woman has been rescued from the water at Anstruther Harbour.

Emergency services were called to the Fife harbour around 3.20pm on Friday after reports of a woman in difficulty in the water.

Anstruther RNLI, St Andrew’s coastguard team, a coastguard helicopter and paramedics all raced to the scene.

The woman was pulled from the water by the crew of Anstruther Inshore Lifeboat, assisted by the coastguard team.

She was handed over to waiting paramedics.

Her condition is not known.

The helicopter was stood down before it arrived at the harbour.

Anstruther lifeboat on scene ‘within a minute’

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We received a call at 3.19pm reporting a woman in difficulty in the water at Anstruther Harbour.

“Anstruther inshore lifeboat was at the scene within a minute.

“Along with St Andrew’s coastguard team, they were able to get the woman up the harbour ramp and onto the pier.

“She was handed over to the crew of the waiting ambulance.”