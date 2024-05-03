Anstruther Harbour: Woman rescued from water by local lifeboat crew and coastguard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anstruther Harbour: Woman rescued from water by local lifeboat crew and coastguard

Emergency services raced to the scene on Friday afternoon after reports of a woman in the water.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Anstruther harbour rescue
Anstruther RNLI inshore lifeboat. Image: RNLI/Lynsey Melville

A woman has been rescued from the water at Anstruther Harbour.

Emergency services were called to the Fife harbour around 3.20pm on Friday after reports of a woman in difficulty in the water.

Anstruther RNLI, St Andrew’s coastguard team, a coastguard helicopter and paramedics all raced to the scene.

A grey day at Anstruther Harbour (stock image). Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

The woman was pulled from the water by the crew of Anstruther Inshore Lifeboat, assisted by the coastguard team.

She was handed over to waiting paramedics.

Her condition is not known.

The helicopter was stood down before it arrived at the harbour.

Anstruther lifeboat on scene ‘within a minute’

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We received a call at 3.19pm reporting a woman in difficulty in the water at Anstruther Harbour.

“Anstruther inshore lifeboat was at the scene within a minute.

“Along with St Andrew’s coastguard team, they were able to get the woman up the harbour ramp and onto the pier.

“She was handed over to the crew of the waiting ambulance.”

