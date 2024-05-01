Helicopter and lifeboats called to St Andrews incident

A helicopter and lifeboats were called to an incident in St Andrews on Wednesday.

Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched at around 8.20am.

Data from Marine Traffic showed both boats searching an area around East Sands.

They have now returned to Broughty Ferry.

A helicopter also travelled to the scene from Prestwick but left after a short time.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “We have launched both lifeboats from Broughty Ferry.

“They have been launched due to an ongoing incident that we are working on at the moment.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.