Dunfermline set to sign Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp on loan

Courier Sport understands the clubs are negotiating the terms of a loan deal for the goalkeeper.

By Craig Cairns and George Cran
Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp. Image: SNS
Dunfermline are set to make Dundee’s Harry Sharp their fifth summer signing.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper will join the Pars on loan, reunited with former boss James McPake.

Earlier on Wednesday Dundee confirmed they had captured St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

New Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.

That has freed up Sharp to go on loan and gain some experience.

Courier Sport understands the clubs are currently negotiating the terms of the loan and the Pars hope to have the player signed up ahead of this weekend’s curtain-raiser versus Airdrie – and their return to the Championship.

Dundee youth product

A Dens Park youth product, Sharp was on the bench for two of Dundee’s Viaplay Cup matches but did not feature.

He has made 22 appearances in total for the club since making his debut in 2019 – 14 of those in the most recent campaign.

Sharp signed a two-year deal with Dundee, not long after the appointment of new manager Tony Docherty.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
As well as Sharp, McPake is also looking to add former St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon.

The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving the Perth club in the summer and Courier Sport understands a deal has been offered and the ball is in the player’s court.

Dunfermline have completed four transfer so far this window. Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Ewan Otoo and Sam Fisher all returned following successful loan spells.

Former St Johnstone star Michael O’Halloran was later added. He hasn’t featured recently due to a niggling injury but is expected to return this weekend.

