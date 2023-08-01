Dunfermline 2023/24 season preview: League finish, top signing and breakthrough star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline 2023/24 season preview: League finish, top signing and breakthrough star

James McPake will be looking to build on last season's record-breaking League One title win as the Pars return to the Championship.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler could prove to be a crucial piece of business for Dunfermline manager James McPake. Images: Craig Brown/DAFC.
By Craig Cairns

Dunfermline will raise the League One flag this Saturday at home to fellow newly promoted side Airdrie.

Pre-season fitness work and fixtures have been completed, though the higher level of opposition didn’t translate to progression in the Viaplay Cup.

The Pars were drawn in a fairly wide-open group but eight points wasn’t enough to secure either of the top two spots.

There was a lot to like about the performances but, as pointed out by manager James McPake, a lot to work on ahead of their return to the Championship.

The Dunfermline fans backed their side in numbers during their League One campaign. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport previews the 2023/24 season for the League One champions.

How are Dunfermline likely to set up going into the 2023/24 Championship season?

After switching between a back three and back four last season, James McPake appears to have settled on the former.

The front three can become two strikers with the other player in behind.

It’s also a toss-up between Rhys Breen and Ewan Otoo on the left side of defence and the latter will also be used at times in midfield.

McPake switched things up a lot before and during matches last season as he looked for different ways to break down packed defences.

This campaign is completely different as they will be facing a higher level of opposition most weeks.

If the performance at Stark’s Park is anything to go by then they will look to hit teams on the counter more often than they did last season.

Where will Dunfermline finish?

As a newly promoted team, and given how the previous season in the Championship turned out, staying in the division will be the priority.

Once that looks to be secured, the Pars will privately have higher ambitions.

James McPake will lead newly promoted Dunfermline on theri Championship charge. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

A lot will depend on who is signed – they are a little behind some other sides in that department – but if their previous business is anything to go by, they will be the right players when they are added.

Midtable should be the minimum this squad is capable of but if they add the right players, recent seasons in the Championship have shown that the upper reaches of the league can be blown wide open.

Who will be the Pars’ key player?

Last year was about the collective, with certain players stepping up at different points of the season.

Thought captain Kyle Benedictus stood out, marshalling a young side through games and to record-breaking amounts of clean sheets.

At the other end of the pitch, Craig Wighton will be looking to build on his 20-goal season – his manager has said there is “more to come”.

Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline versus St Johnstone in pre-season. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

The striker has been around for a long time but is now entering his prime years.

Seen as one of the more experienced heads in a young squad, the 26-year-old was more than just his goals last season.

Wighton is a clever forward who finds space, has a flick or two in him when linking with team-mates and is key to their attack.

Who is Dunfermline’s star summer signing?

Kane Ritchie-Hosler was one of three players to impress on loan last season and then return to the club on a three-year deal.

He unfortunately picked up an injury before the season kicked off but once he returns he will be key to Dunfermline’s attack.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler will miss the start of Dunfermline’s Championship campaign. Image: SNS.

After fans were denied a proper look at him in pre-season and the League Cup, whether he is used as a right-wingback or further forward remains to be seen.

In either position, his skill, burst of pace and delivery will be crucial when the Pars hit sides on the counter-attack or when trying to unlock packed defences.

Which player could have a breakthrough season?

With a lack of available options in attack in recent matches, Andrew Tod has stepped up – though his manager has stressed he is ready and not there to make up numbers.

He has not only not looked out of place, he was one of Dunfermline’s better players in the two most recent matches.

Andrew Tod came close to an equaliser for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Against Kilmarnock, he came close to scoring an equaliser and versus Albion Rovers he set up Josh Edwards’ opener before being denied by a great save in the second half after some terrific skill.

More players will be added to the Pars attack before the end of the window, but whether it is at the club or on loan, it will be a big season for Tod’s development.

Key question that looms large

Who will Dunfermline add to their squad and when will they do it?

This is the main issue bothering some supporters at the moment.

The Pars changed their transfer strategy last summer and business in the last two windows has again been slower than some other sides.

With the league season days away, the Pars are light up front after the departures of Kevin O’Hara and Nikolay Todorov – the latter of which will face his old side in Saturday’s season opener.

Michael O’Halloran should bother opposition defences when he returns and more recruits of that calibre will serve them well for the season ahead.

