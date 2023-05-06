Dunfermline’s James McPake says ‘there is more to come’ from 20-goal hero Craig Wighton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pars boss James McPake was delighted to see Craig Wighton net his 20th goal of the season for Dunfermline.

The striker opened the scoring in the second half in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Alloa at the Indrodrill.

He’d missed a number of first-half chances in their final game of the season but made no mistake with a tap-in after Lewis McCann’s shot was saved.

Wighton becomes the first Pars striker to reach the milestone since Kevin Nisbet netted 23 goals during the 2015/16 season.

“He should have had it in the first half but he kept going,” said McPake. “He probably puts the easiest chance away.

“Credit to him, he missed a large part of the season and he’s shown his worth to us with getting his 20th goal of the season.

Means a lot

“I still do believe there is more to come from Craig. I know he believes it.

“He’ll now enjoy his break and have a proper preseason hopefully, injury-wise, and go again next year.

“I’m delighted for him on a personal note to get that because I knew it meant a lot to him.”

Paul McGowan added the second with a delightful chip, his first for the club. since his loan from Dens Park.

With Dundee winning the Scottish Championship the night before, it means the midfielder has been part of two title-winning side this season.

McPake said he had a feeling McGowan would end the season on a high and ‘bet’ his coaching staff that he would score, winning a pizza in the process.

“He was excellent today, that’s been his best performance,” added the Pars manager, who earlier in the day was named April’s manager of the month in League One.

“He’s getting to a point where he doesn’t want the season to end. He’s now at a level of fitness that he’s happy with.

“He was excellent throughout the game.

“Ewan Otoo, as well, outstanding today in at left-centre-back, but half of the time playing as a left-winger – great.

“As a team it’s another good afternoon to end what’s been a good season.”