Dunfermline’s James McPake says ‘there is more to come’ from 20-goal hero Craig Wighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline’s James McPake says ‘there is more to come’ from 20-goal hero Craig Wighton

The Dunfermline manager has known the striker from a young age and backs him to kick on.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake praised Craig Wighton after his 20th goal of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake praised Craig Wighton after his 20th goal of the season. Images: Craig Brown.

Pars boss James McPake was delighted to see Craig Wighton net his 20th goal of the season for Dunfermline.

The striker opened the scoring in the second half in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Alloa at the Indrodrill.

He’d missed a number of first-half chances in their final game of the season but made no mistake with a tap-in after Lewis McCann’s shot was saved.

Wighton becomes the first Pars striker to reach the milestone since Kevin Nisbet netted 23 goals during the 2015/16 season.

“He should have had it in the first half but he kept going,” said McPake. “He probably puts the easiest chance away.

Joe Chalmers congratulates Dunfermline’s Craig Wighton. Image: SNS.

“Credit to him, he missed a large part of the season and he’s shown his worth to us with getting his 20th goal of the season.

Means a lot

“I still do believe there is more to come from Craig. I know he believes it.

“He’ll now enjoy his break and have a proper preseason hopefully, injury-wise, and go again next year.

“I’m delighted for him on a personal note to get that because I knew it meant a lot to him.”

Paul McGowan added the second with a delightful chip, his first for the club. since his loan from Dens Park.

With Dundee winning the Scottish Championship the night before, it means the midfielder has been part of two title-winning side this season.

McPake said he had a feeling McGowan would end the season on a high and ‘bet’ his coaching staff that he would score, winning a pizza in the process.

“He was excellent today, that’s been his best performance,” added the Pars manager, who earlier in the day was named April’s manager of the month in League One.

Dunfermline’s James McPake is the League One manager of the month for April. Image: SNS.

“He’s getting to a point where he doesn’t want the season to end. He’s now at a level of fitness that he’s happy with.

“He was excellent throughout the game.

“Ewan Otoo, as well, outstanding today in at left-centre-back, but half of the time playing as a left-winger – great.

“As a team it’s another good afternoon to end what’s been a good season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…