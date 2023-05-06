Alloa v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments player ratings and star man as Craig Wighton hits 20-goal mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alloa v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments player ratings and star man as Craig Wighton hits 20-goal mark

The Pars recorded a comfortable win at the Indrodrill to finish of a fantastic season.

By Craig Cairns
Joe Chalmers congratulates Dunfermline's Craig Wighton. Image: SNS.
Joe Chalmers congratulates Dunfermline's Craig Wighton. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline finished the season in fitting style with a 2-0 win over Alloa – a game which saw Craig Wighton net his 20th goal of the season.

The striker became the first Pars player to reach that milestone since Kevin Nisbet in season 2019/20.

Saturday’s victory at the Indrodrill also saw Dunfermline surpass their record points total – set in 2016 – and it was another clean sheet.

There was once again a healthy travelling Pars support, even though the game had a predictable end-of-season feel to it.

The Pars took the lead midway through the second half through Wighton before Paul McGowan sealed the win with a beautiful lob on the angle.

Key moments

It took a while for any kind of action, though the Pars always looked the more likely.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler has ended the season in terrific form and he was the first to make something happen – skipping infield and slipping a pass to Wighton, but there were no takers for his low cross.

Michael Miller then let fly from the edge of the box for the home side and Deniz Mehmet saved easily.

Other than that and a loose ball after a corner, there was little threat from the Wasps.

At the other end, Wighton – on the hunt for that goal – saw his volley blocked by Andy Graham from a back post.

The former Dundee striker then pounced on a slack pass from Cameron O’Donnell but Jay Hogarth rushed out and made an excellent stop from the one-on-one.

Within seconds of the restart Wighton carved out another chance for himself but was denied by an excellent block from Mark Durnan.

Alloa got into dangerous positions on occasion but there was no end product.

Again, it was the Pars who looked the most likely, with Lewis McCann twisting the defence before seeing his shot tipped over.

He then forced the save of the day out of Hogarth when the Wasps keeper clawed out his close-range header before curling an effort round the post from a one-on-one.

For the easiest of the three McCann raced through on the keeper but sent his outside-of-the-boot shot round the post.

Another McCann effort, this time on target, was saved again by Hogarth, but it fell to WIghton to tap in his milestone goal.

McGowan soon added the second with a speculative lob into the far top corner.

Player ratings

Dunfermline (3-4-1-2): Mehmet 7; Comrie 7, Benedictus 7, Otoo 7; Ritchie-Hosler 7 (Macdonald 6), Allan 6 (Mochrie 6), Chalmers 6 (Mahon 6), Edwards 7 (Fenton 6); McGowan 7; McCann 7 (Todorov 6), Wighton 7. Subs not used: Little, Hamilton, Sutherland.

Star man

Ritchie-Hosler was the best player in the first half and Wighton wasn’t far behind.

And despite the latter making it to 20 goals, McCann was again a handful for the opposition defence.

A few players have come into form during the run-in, none more so than McCann.

Manager under the microscope

McPake – fresh from winning manager of the month – fielded a strong starting XI to finish the season, eyeing those last remaining records within their reach.

Aloa boss Brian Rice, meanwhile, took the opportunity to rest some key players ahead of the quick turnaround before their playoff push.

Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.

It was a familiar shape for the Pars, the slight tweak from the week before was the switch to a front two.

In what was effectively a dead rubber, McPake’s side got what they came for: three points and a few more records.

