Dunfermline's James McPake picks up Scottish League One manager of the month award

The Pars boss led his side to the title during an unbeaten April.

By Craig Cairns
May 6 2023, 10.30am

Dunfermline Athletic's James McPake has been named manager of the month after an unbeaten April saw his side clinch League One.

McPake led the Pars to three wins and three draws over the course of the month, including the 5-0 win over Queen of the South to wrap up the title.

April also saw Dunfermline come from 2-0 down at the Falkirk Stadium to take a point and draw 1-1 with Airdrie with nine men.

It is the third manager of the month prize for McPake, who also won the award for September/October and for November.

The award comes days after Dunfermline's Matty Todd and Kyle Benedictus were nominated for the PFA Scotland League One Player of the Year award.
