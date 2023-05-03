Dunfermline duo Matty Todd and Kyle Benedictus nominated for PFA League One Player of the Year award

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle Benedictus and Matty Todd have been recognised for their efforts after helping Dunfermline to the League One title.

The pair have been named as two of the four nominees for this year’s PFA Scotland League One Player of the Year after a vote by fellow professionals.

Benedictus had played every minute of every league game up until his recent red card at Airdrie.

Since his move to KDM Group East End Park last summer he has captained the Pars back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

He has been at the heart of a defence that has amassed 20 clean sheets in 35 league matches.

After a difficult campaign last season, Todd has thrived under manager James McPake – whether in midfield or as part of the front three – and his enthusiasm rubs off on others.

The 21-year-old has scored 11 times this season, nine of them in the league and picked up the club’s goal of the season award last weekend.

The Dunfermline duo picked up several awards each on Saturday night and will now go up against each other, as well Queen of the South striker Ruari Paton and Airdrie forward Calum Gallagher to be named League One’s best player.

Paton has scored 25 times this season as Queens missed out on the playoffs.

Gallagher scored 22 and set up another seven as part of a Diamonds attack that scored 78 goals in League One.