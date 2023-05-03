Family hope for ‘justice’ as Crown Office orders review into death of Fifer Colin Marr

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of Fife man Colin Marr, who died from a single stab wound to the chest, believe they are a step closer to justice.

The 23-year-old died in Lochgelly in 2007 following an argument with his girlfriend.

His family has always challenged the police’s conclusion that he took his own life.

But after the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal agreed to review pathology and forensic reports from the case, they believe they may finally be satisfied they can get to the bottom of what happened that night.

Colin’s stepfather Stuart Graham said he believes evidence given to the prosecutors by the family has been crucial in moving the case forward.

He said: “It’s always been singularly about getting justice for Colin.

“A long, long time ago, we moved past the point of asking questions.

“We know Colin did not take his own life.

“When you lose someone you love, the only thing that’s left for them is the truth about how they met their demise and that’s never been there.”

Top pathologist reviewed original reports

The family engaged leading pathologist Nat Cary to review a 2013 report into Colin’s death, with him concluding it was “both possible and plausible” Mr Marr’s injury was “inflicted by a third party”.

The evidence was reviewed by Police Scotland, who have since handed the case over to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Mr Graham said: “They reviewed our inputs and handed it to the Crown.

“They must have done that with the idea that there is something significant in what we presented.

“And Crown have agreed with that, so they’re doing more work.

“We’ve had a life of being told ‘we’ve done everything we can’ so for them to be doing anything means there’s at least some significance and what we’ve passed on.

“There needs to be a complete review of the pathology in light of the Nat Cary stuff being presented.

“There was always a doubt over where the wound was but we did our own analysis showing exactly where the wound is.

“We can show that the point of the knife went through the sternum.”

‘Chance’ of justice with new review

Mr Graham continued: “I would say that the notice they (the Crown Office) gave to the BBC is stronger, more conciliatory than they’ve ever given us.

“So I do think there’s been a change occurred somewhere and I think it’s the evidence – because Nat Cary is unimpeachable.

“He’s of the highest order. In England, he’s the go-to guy for things like the radioactive poisonings.

“So if he says it’s a homicide it’s a hard thing for anyone to say otherwise.”

While the family has never given up hope, they remain cautious about the future.

“Until we get there (justice) you can’t believe it.

“You’ve got to live in hope because at the end of the day if you can have pathology and scientific evidence that Colin couldn’t have done this, than the obvious is the other (scenario), isn’t it?

“As long as it can be done scientifically, ie through pathology and through forensics, there’s a chance.

“We believe that there is evidence there.

“If I didn’t believe that (justice is possible) we wouldn’t be doing this.”