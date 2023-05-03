Family hope for ‘justice’ as Crown Office orders review into death of Fifer Colin Marr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Family hope for ‘justice’ as Crown Office orders review into death of Fifer Colin Marr

Colin Marr's family has always challenged the police conclusion that he took his own life.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Colin Marr, who died from a stab wound in 2007.

The family of Fife man Colin Marr, who died from a single stab wound to the chest, believe they are a step closer to justice.

The 23-year-old died in Lochgelly in 2007 following an argument with his girlfriend.

His family has always challenged the police’s conclusion that he took his own life.

But after the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal agreed to review pathology and forensic reports from the case, they believe they may finally be satisfied they can get to the bottom of what happened that night.

Colin’s stepfather Stuart Graham said he believes evidence given to the prosecutors by the family has been crucial in moving the case forward.

Colin Marr.

He said: “It’s always been singularly about getting justice for Colin.

“A long, long time ago, we moved past the point of asking questions.

“We know Colin did not take his own life.

“When you lose someone you love, the only thing that’s left for them is the truth about how they met their demise and that’s never been there.”

Top pathologist reviewed original reports

The family engaged leading pathologist Nat Cary to review a 2013 report into Colin’s death, with him concluding it was “both possible and plausible” Mr Marr’s injury was “inflicted by a third party”.

The evidence was reviewed by Police Scotland, who have since handed the case over to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Mr Graham said: “They reviewed our inputs and handed it to the Crown.

“They must have done that with the idea that there is something significant in what we presented.

“And Crown have agreed with that, so they’re doing more work.

“We’ve had a life of being told ‘we’ve done everything we can’ so for them to be doing anything means there’s at least some significance and what we’ve passed on.

“There needs to be a complete review of the pathology in light of the Nat Cary stuff being presented.

“There was always a doubt over where the wound was but we did our own analysis showing exactly where the wound is.

“We can show that the point of the knife went through the sternum.”

‘Chance’ of justice with new review

Mr Graham continued: “I would say that the notice they (the Crown Office) gave to the BBC is stronger, more conciliatory than they’ve ever given us.

“So I do think there’s been a change occurred somewhere and I think it’s the evidence – because Nat Cary is unimpeachable.

“He’s of the highest order. In England, he’s the go-to guy for things like the radioactive poisonings.

“So if he says it’s a homicide it’s a hard thing for anyone to say otherwise.”

Dr Nat Cary, pictured outside Bristol Crown Court where he gave evidence in the trial of Vincent Tabak, who was found guilty of the murder of Joanna Yeates in 2011.

While the family has never given up hope, they remain cautious about the future.

“Until we get there (justice) you can’t believe it.

“You’ve got to live in hope because at the end of the day if you can have pathology and scientific evidence that Colin couldn’t have done this, than the obvious is the other (scenario), isn’t it?

“As long as it can be done scientifically, ie through pathology and through forensics, there’s a chance.

“We believe that there is evidence there.

“If I didn’t believe that (justice is possible) we wouldn’t be doing this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
2
‘Fancy takeaway’ Get Fried opens in Kirkcaldy
3
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
4
Cameron Rae’s family share Perth funeral plans as they prepare to lay ‘Cammy’ to…
5
Tooled up Perth teens were preparing for brawl, court told
6
Council to step up patrols over ‘dreadful’ noise at Glenrothes flats
7
Monifieth care home resident died after drinking Covid cleaning fluid
8
New community cafe to open at Broughty Ferry Castle Green
9
Man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee
10
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy