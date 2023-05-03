Evidence review ordered in case of 2007 death of Fife man Colin Marr

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Experts are to carry out a new review of evidence in the case of Fife man Colin Marr, who died from a single stab wound more than 15 years ago.

Mr Marr died from a blow to the chest in July 2007 in Lochgelly.

The 23-year-old’s death followed a row with his fiancée Candice Bonar about his alleged infidelity.

Police initially ruled he had taken his own life.

But the family has challenged this, and in 2021 a new review was ordered.

The first phase of the review has now ended and a new forensic and pathology review has now been ordered, the BBC reports.

Third party involvement ‘both possible and plausible’

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “We appreciate the importance of this work to the family and they will be informed of significant developments.

“Once further inquiries are complete, all the evidence will be reviewed by a prosecutor who has had no previous involvement in the case.”

In 2021 a bundle of material was handed over to Police Scotland by Mr Marr’s stepfather Stuart Graham.

It included a report by leading pathologist Dr Nat Cary, who said it was “both possible and plausible” Mr Marr’s injury was “inflicted by a third party” and questioned previous police reports on the location of the stab wound.

Mr Graham has previously claimed a photograph used as part of an investigation in 2009 is not of his stepson and it was placed deliberately in a series of images of the scene.

Calls for justice

A statement from the Marr family said they “clearly welcome” the latest update from the Crown Office.

It added: “It is two years past since we presented police with evidence from Dr Nat Cary that clearly states the location of the wound, and thus the significance of the wound, in terms of Colin’s death being a homicide.

“Not only does it raise significant questions, it also gives Colin a chance of getting justice.”

Police in Fife and the Crown Office both previously produced reports critical of the original investigation into Mr Marr’s death and issued apologies to his family.

Girlfriend maintains innocence

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) also upheld 12 complaints over the force’s handling of the case.

Ms Bonar has been interviewed three times by the police and voluntarily appeared in person at the 2011 fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into his death.

At the inquiry Sheriff Alastair Dunlop said he could not decide if the death was suicide or homicide.

Speaking after the FAI, Ms Bonar said: “My name is cleared. I have always been honest and declared my innocence.

“What Colin did, he did to himself and that’s the truth.”