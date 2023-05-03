How “being good, honest people” drives women-led company in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

We spoke to Highland Homestyle’s owner and managing director Cheryl Turner to hear her theories on its success.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

If you’ve been asking around for a Perth window and door company, you’ll likely hear Highland Homestyle recommended. The family business, based at Scone Airport and covering Perthshire, Tayside and Fife, has remained a popular choice with customers since its launch in 1997.

There are of course a few reasons for this, but one comes top – treating customers well.

Becoming a word-of-mouth success

It may sound simple and yet, it’s surprisingly difficult to keep customers happy, especially over two decades of business. For Highland Homestyle, though, providing impeccable customer service runs in the blood.

Cheryl says: “The company started in 1997. It was originally founded by my dad (Alan Turner) and his business partner (the late James Klatschak). I learned a lot from my Dad and James who were both very passionate about the company and our customers, they set the standards between them for a great consultation service and a great installation service to ensure we met and exceeded our customer expectations.”

Cheryl has been in the trade since she was 17 years old and joined her dad at Highland Homestyle a few years after it launched. Together, they ensured customers always came first: “For many years, we didn’t even advertise, our business grew from word-of-mouth, the business was built on others hearing of our first-class products, quality installations and excellent customer service.

“That’s why it’s so important we maintain our levels of customer satisfaction as we grow.”

Expertise behind Perth window and door company

This focus on service hasn’t changed. Cheryl says: “Our customers are so important to us – we really look after them from the first enquiry through to installation and beyond.”

And while her partner Mike is also a director, Cheryl views the family company as female-led, with her dad now retired. She explains: “I’m the owner and managing director, and with the support of Tracy our finance and operations manager, we run the company, so it is very much female led. We have the same passion and enthusiasm for providing an honest, reliable and trusted service.”

It’s still quite unusual to be a female owner and managing director in the double glazing industry, something that is not lost on Cheryl. She says: “People find it quite surprising, a lot of customers feel reassured by it. They’re so used to sharp-suited men turning up to give them that three-hour sales pitch, that stereotypical double glazing salesman-style.

“We don’t do that kind of thing here. Our sales consultation process is much more intuitive and is about listening to what is important to our customers and then advising: is it energy efficiency, security, low maintenance, aesthetics, noise reduction, etc?”

The result, as well as being a hit with customers, is that Highland Homestyle has a lot of experience behind it. Cheryl adds: “I have a lot of knowledge as I’ve been in the industry my whole career. I’ve always been very hands on and in the early days I ran the office and installations department by myself. We’ve grown now with a fantastic team of 14 staff, all of whom I consider to be experts in their own departments and who also have a wealth of experience in this industry.

“Our expert fitters are fully employed and will arrive on site in our company vehicle wearing smart company uniforms, with dust sheets and hoover in hand, ensuring the customer’s property is left as tidy as it was when we arrived.”

How Highland Homestyle gets the best for customers

Over the years, Cheryl has used her experience – and the expertise of the rest of the Highland Homestyle team – to build a reputation for ‘excellence as standard’ amongst our customers.

She explains: “I feel very proud that we’ve done so well through just being good people, giving really good service, honest prices and quality products and genuinely caring about our customers experience with us.

“Over the years the double glazing industry has been tarnished with a poor reputation. This is largely due to the fact that there has and continues to be a number of companies in the industry that use high-pressure sales tactics and make false promises. As a result, unfortunately, far too many people have had negative experiences with double glazing companies giving the industry a bad name.

At Highland Homestyle, its mission is to be the opposite and the exception.

“We only install quality energy efficient products that come with a full 10-year guarantee. Our guarantee is not full of little loopholes either – we honour every guarantee. However, we want to make sure we’re not having to continually fix products, so that’s why we always use the very best quality products and insist on quality parts for our windows and doors too, including hinges, handles and even screws.

A “best price first time” approach to pricing is part of the company values. Highland Homestyle does not push hard sales tactics or offers – you will be quoted the best possible price from the start.”

Cheryl adds: “We’re not about cheap windows and doors though, we’re about quality first. We offer a wide range to suit all styles and budgets but we refuse to compromise on quality and therefore, in many instances we are unlikely to be the cheapest. We offer great products and service at a fair price.

“We want our customers to get a quality experience and quality products that will last beyond ten years – and then tell everyone how great they and we are!”

Is this the kind of company you would like to do business with and trust with your home?

Tips to find quality windows and doors in Perth

Word-of-mouth reputation and focus on quality has been key for Highland Homestyle’s success. After all, building trust with customers is more important than ever. Cheryl says: “With the current cost of living crisis, people are understandably more cautious of where they spend their money.”

So how can you ensure you find a reputable company, like Highland Homestyle, for windows and doors? Here are some things to look out for, recommended by Cheryl.

Check reviews : Do your research and use a company that comes highly recommended, with genuine, consistent, up-to-date reviews. You can read Highland Homestyle’s reviews on Google and Facebook.

: Do your research and use a company that comes highly recommended, with genuine, consistent, up-to-date reviews. You can read Highland Homestyle’s reviews on Google and Facebook. How long has the company been around for? A company that has been providing windows and doors for a long time, like Highland Homestyle, should have lots of expertise and experience to ensure you get the best advice, service and installation.

A company that has been providing windows and doors for a long time, like Highland Homestyle, should have lots of expertise and experience to ensure you get the best advice, service and installation. Get everything in writing : Ask for a quote in writing which should include details of products, price, warranty, and payment terms.

: Ask for a quote in writing which should include details of products, price, warranty, and payment terms. Ask for a copy of terms and conditions: It’s easy to overlook the small print when your excited by the prospect of new home improvements. Check you fully understand the terms you are agreeing to before you commit. It’s better to spend a small amount of time at this point rather than being disappointed later.

It’s easy to overlook the small print when your excited by the prospect of new home improvements. Check you fully understand the terms you are agreeing to before you commit. It’s better to spend a small amount of time at this point rather than being disappointed later. What is the communication like? No matter how busy a company is, you should be able to get in touch with their team personally. At Highland Homestyle, customers can phone or just pop in and the team will always be readily available and delighted to assist. If a company is hard to get in touch with before you have even made a purchase it could become extremely frustrating and time consuming if you have an issue with your installation after the sale.

No matter how busy a company is, you should be able to get in touch with their team personally. At Highland Homestyle, customers can phone or just pop in and the team will always be readily available and delighted to assist. If a company is hard to get in touch with before you have even made a purchase it could become extremely frustrating and time consuming if you have an issue with your installation after the sale. Do they have a showroom? A showroom means you can get a real feel for the quality of the products and in many cases the workmanship on offer. It also means you can speak to someone in person. Highland Homestyle has an open-door policy for customers.

Find out more about Perth window and door company Highland Homestyle and experience its customer service for yourself. Call 01738 553 552, email info@highlandhomestyle.co.uk or visit the Highland Homestyle showroom at Perth Airport Business Park in Scone.