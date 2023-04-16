VIDEO: Matty Todd on ‘crazy’ celebrations with Dunfermline fans after Pars seal League One title

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matty Todd was at the heart of Dunfermline’s 5-0 thrashing of Queen of the South – and at the centre of the “crazy” celebrations after the game.

The tireless midfielder was part of a front three that terrorised their opponents from the off, scoring the second of their goals.

The boyhood Par relished the post-match celebrations, buzzing about the pitch as much as he had during the 90 minutes.

“I am just delighted,” he said.

“It has been close to it for the last few weeks but to get it over the line in style today, in front of our home support, is what a kid dreams of when he was younger.

“It was crazy. I’m delighted for [the fans], I’m delighted for my family and for myself to get promoted back to the Championship.

“It doesn’t stop here.

“We want to continue doing what we have done well this season and see what happens for the rest of this season and definitely next season as well.”