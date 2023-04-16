Football VIDEO: Matty Todd on ‘crazy’ celebrations with Dunfermline fans after Pars seal League One title The boyhood Par said Saturday is "what a kid dreams of when he is younger". By Craig Cairns April 16 2023, 5.00pm Share VIDEO: Matty Todd on ‘crazy’ celebrations with Dunfermline fans after Pars seal League One title Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/4308766/watch-matty-todd-on-crazy-celebrations-with-dunfermline-fans-after-pars-seal-league-one-title/ Copy Link 0 comment Lewis McCann douses Matty Todd in Champagne. Image: SNS. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Matty Todd was at the heart of Dunfermline’s 5-0 thrashing of Queen of the South – and at the centre of the “crazy” celebrations after the game. The tireless midfielder was part of a front three that terrorised their opponents from the off, scoring the second of their goals. The boyhood Par relished the post-match celebrations, buzzing about the pitch as much as he had during the 90 minutes. MATTY MATTY TODD 🇾🇪🇾🇪🇾🇪 #COYP pic.twitter.com/gWwqT5ZdYz — Ross Friel ⨺ (@Friely97) April 15, 2023 “I am just delighted,” he said. “It has been close to it for the last few weeks but to get it over the line in style today, in front of our home support, is what a kid dreams of when he was younger. “It was crazy. I’m delighted for [the fans], I’m delighted for my family and for myself to get promoted back to the Championship. “It doesn’t stop here. “We want to continue doing what we have done well this season and see what happens for the rest of this season and definitely next season as well.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
