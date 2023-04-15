Dunfermline v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars wrap up title in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars wrap up title in style

The Pars sealed the League One title with a 5-0 thrashing of Queens at KDM Group East End Park.

By Craig Cairns
The Pars fans were jubilant after Matty Todd made it 2-0 to Dunfermline. Images: SNS.

Dunfermline Athletic are League One champions after a comprehensive victory over an in-form Queen of the South.

The Doonhamers were unbeaten in six matches going into this but were swept aside by goals from Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd, a double for Craig Wighton – his 17th and 18th goals of the season – and substitute Kevin O’Hara.

It was also fitting that the occasion was marked with another clean sheet, their 20th of the League One campaign.

Key moments

The Pars looked to get the ball forward as quickly as possible in the early stages of the match and were clearly in the mood for a party.

Lewis McCann shot wide on the turn before Craig Wighton forced a good save out of Kevin Dabrowski.

Just as the match entered a slight lull midway through the half, Ritchie-Hosler collected a short corner and fired low inside the near from the corner of the penalty area to give Dunfermline the lead.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler celebrates his goal. Image: SNS.

Queens came into the game more as the half progressed, putting the Pars backline under pressure.

The closest they came was Connor Murray’s long-range effort that went just wide of the post.

The away side’s positive spell was undone around five minutes before the break when a sweeping counter-attack was finished off by Todd, sparking chants of “Championies!”

Before the break, Wighton headed just over before McCann forced a spectacular save from Dabrowski with a looping header.

Queen of the South started the second half brightly but were 3-0 down on 52 minutes via another devastating Pars counter.

This time Todd found McCann who squared to Wighton for the finish, though Dabrowski did get a decent hand to it before it trickled in.

Marvin Bartley’s side kept plugging away but Dunfermline were a threat every time they went forward and were soon four ahead when Wighton tapped in a deflected effort from Ritchie-Hosler.

Ian Wilson then unleashed from distance for Queens, cracking the post, but his shot agonisingly trickled along the line, as the visitors continued to push forward.

Second-half substitute O’Hara had gone close not after coming on and later added the fifth, nodding in the rebound from Paul Allan’s effort that crashed off the bar.

Queens still created chances, with Ruiri Paton forcing a save from Deniz Mehmet and Paul McKay heading over.

Soon after Dabrowski made a double save from O’Hara and Josh Edwards to keep the score at 5-0.

Player ratings

Dunfermline (3-4-3): Mehmet 8; Comrie 9, Benedictus 9, Otoo 9; Ritchie-Hosler 9 (Mahon 8), Hamilton 8 (McGowan 8), Chalmers 9 (Allan 8), Edwards 9; Todd 9 (Mochrie 8), Wighton 9, McCann 9 (O’Hara 8). Subs not used: Little, Macdonald, Todorov, Fenton.

Star man

McCann didn’t get on the scoresheet – he nearly did – but he was at the centre of most of the Pars attacks until he was replaced on 66 minutes, setting up two of the goals.

It could have been any number of players in a performance fit to mark a title win.

Manager under the microscope

James McPake made one change to his side, bringing in Craig Wighton – fresh from signing a new deal – for Nikolay Todorov and sticking with the 3-4-3 from Tuesday night.

Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.

The plan appeared to be to get the ball forward quickly and put the opposition under pressure – and it worked as the Pars recorded one of their more comfortable wins of the season.

