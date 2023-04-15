St Johnstone are in freefall as Perth side get booed off again after 2-0 defeat to Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone are in freefall as Perth side get booed off again after 2-0 defeat to Livingston

Callum Davidson's men are now winless in six and their relegation fears are growing.

By Eric Nicolson
Joel Nouble scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
Joel Nouble scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s Premiership crisis is getting deeper by the week.

While those below them are finding form and victories, the Perth side are in freefall.

If you need a result to turn your fortunes around at the moment, Saints are the team to face.

It happened for Ross County last week and this time it was Livingston who got back to winning ways at the expense of Callum Davidson’s outfit.

Saints are now winless in six, have lost their last three and have scored just one goal in five games.

This is now a fight for top flight survival every bit as serious as last year’s.

Key moments

The poor goals Saints are conceding are arriving with alarming regularity.

There were another couple here.

For Livingston’s opener midway through the first half, Bruce Anderson was allowed the freedom of the pitch to take a touch, turn, surge forward and slip a pass through for Joel Nouble who gave Remi Matthews no chance with a clinical finish.

Then on 38 minutes, Cammy MacPherson brought down Anderson 25 yards from goal after failing to control the ball.

Stephen Kelly’s free-kick was a superb one – dipping up and over the wall and in off the inside of Matthews’ right hand post.

Livingston’s Stephen Kelly brings the ball down. Image: SNS.

In between those two goals there was one disallowed for offside, which took a long time for the VAR check to be concluded.

If Saints were going to find a way back into this contest they needed to score quickly after the re-start.

When Graham Carey blasted a golden opportunity over the bar on 51 minutes, you couldn’t see this ending up anything other than a home win.

A Hallberg volley went just wide and Carey had a shot cleared off the line near the end, when Saints were sustaining some pressure, but Livingston deserved their comfortable victory.

Player ratings

Matthews 6, Wright 5, Gordon 5, McGowan 5, Montgomery 6, MacPherson 5 (Wotherspoon 4), Phillips 5 (Carey 4), Murphy 5 (Rudden 4), Hallberg 5, McLennan 6, May 5.

Saints’ star man – Connor McLennan

The on-loan Aberdeen man has played plenty of different positions in his short time with Saints and this time it was wide right in a 4-5-1.

He was better than most in offering up an out-ball, forced a decent save out of Shamal George with a back post header when it was still 0-0 and teed Carey up with a perfect cut-back not long after the break, which the substitute wasted.

Manager under the microscope

Callum Davidson went with a back four but a change of system didn’t eradicate familiar flaws in his team.

Saints didn’t press with enough vigour, they backed off when they needed to get tight and their striker, Stevie May, was too often isolated.

They’re a team struggling to find a goal, let alone a point or a win.

It’s becoming an increasingly fraught predicament for manager, players and club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Jamie Murphy is ready to lead from the front. Image: SNS.
Jamie Murphy: There are no St Johnstone splinter groups as fringe players get ready…
Callum Davidson and Jim Goodwin.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United and St Johnstone situation requires most under-appreciated skill of any…
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
Callum Davidson has plenty of attacking options but Chris Kane isn't one of them. Images: SNS.
Chris Kane likely to be out for the season but St Johnstone boss Callum…
Callum Davidson has been in a worse position - and come out of it. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone were in a far worse position than this last year…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pledges changes for Livingston game
John Mahon. Image: Shutterstock.
VIDEO: Ex-St Johnstone defender John Mahon scores comedy own goal as Sligo Rovers go…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson on the training ground. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says clean sheets are the key to Premiership safety
Callum Hendry. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-St Johnstone star Callum Hendry scores double, misses penalty and gets booked during five-minute…
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
Remi Matthews: St Johnstone need to find a way of playing 'that suits us'…

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

The Pars fans were jubilant after Matty Todd made it 2-0 to Dunfermline. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man…
Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir.
PAUL WHITELAW: From painting birds to the Highs and Lows of a Kosher Marriage,…
Linda Ballingall and David Brown from Glenrothes Heritage Centre with the Number 8 plaque from one of the Titanic lifeboats alongside a portrait of The Countess of Rothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New home for Titanic artefacts in Glenrothes
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. The Mousetrap Perth Theatre Picture shows; The Mousetrap HI RES. na. Supplied by Perth Theatre Date; 13/01/2023
Why the ’70s ‘queenpin’ of Scottish Theatre wore a silver mousetrap round her neck
Red Cross volunteer Richard Stibbles from Perth will join royalty at King Charles III's Coronation. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth volunteer who returned to frontline after nearly dying from Covid gets King's Coronation…
Dave Ramsay alongside Fiona Corner of Alzheimer Scotland.
Fife man's mission to raise £21k to fund a 'dementia dog' in memory of…
Landward presenters Arlene Stuart, Cammy Wilson, Anne McAlpine, Rosie Morton, Shahbaz Majeed and Dougie Vipond.
Dundee photographer returns as co-presenter of BBC TV show Landward
Philip Elrick.
Banned Fife driver caught 'riding motorbike in pyjamas'
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 14th September '22 CR0037947 Flora Fraser, author of a new book on Flora MacDonald photographed in the Lovat graveyard of Eskadale St Marys RC Church, Eskadale.
Author Flora Fraser talks false teeth and false heirs ahead of NYC Tartan week…
GINGER GAIRDNER: Sowing the seeds of the season to come

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]