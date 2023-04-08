St Johnstone booed off as defeat to Ross County raises prospect of another relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone booed off as defeat to Ross County raises prospect of another relegation battle

The Perth side's long winless run at McDiarmid Park goes on and Callum Davidson's side are looking over their shoulder again after a 2-0 loss.

By Eric Nicolson
Simon Murray celebrates scoring to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
Simon Murray celebrates scoring to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

The boos were ringing out around the McDiarmid Park stands again.

St Johnstone produced another flat performance on their own pitch to extend a winless home run to nine games.

And this against a Ross County side that last won on the road in November.

The visitors scored goals either side of half-time to drag their opponents back into the relegation mix, with form deserting them at the worst possible time.

Key moments

Saints should have been in front by the time County went 1-0 up on the 45th minute through a breakaway Simon Murray goal.

Liam Gordon had three headed attempts from set-pieces – the last of which was seconds before the home side conceded.

And there were a couple of other close things.

Saints were caught out by a basic long ball, flick on and finish for goal number one and undone by a corner for the second.

Simon Murray scores. Image: SNS.

After that there were a couple of shambolic moments when County should have cashed in on slack defending.

And at the other end there wasn’t nearly enough quality to threaten a two-goal comeback, though Dan Phillips did striker the post late on.

Make no mistake, having lost three and drawn two of their last five games – and lost confidence – Saints are back in the relegation mix.

They really do need to rediscover some form. And soon.

Player ratings

Matthews 7, Wright 6, McGowan 5, Gordon 5 (Mitchell 5), Brown 5 (McLennan 5), Montgomery 6, Phillips 7, Hallberg 5 (Bair 5), Wotherspoon 6 (MacPherson 5), May 6, Rudden 6 (Murphy 5).

Saints’ star man – Dan Phillips

He wasn’t at his best but the Trinidad and Tobago international was still the standout performer in blue and white.

His close control is top level.

If they’re going to sort their increasingly worrying Premiership predicament out, he’ll continue to be their best bet of steadying the ship.

Daniel Phillips in action. Image: SNS.

Manager under the microscope

Saints were the better team before they went a goal behind but that doesn’t mean they were playing that well.

If you’re going to set-up with three centre-backs against a team lower in the league, you need to win to justify it.

With James Brown coming in for Andy Considine it’s clear that Callum Davidson would rather change personnel than formation.

The fact that two central defenders were taken off before the hour mark tells you he chose the wrong option.

 

Man in the middle

County getting to retake a corner helped them score their second goal just after half-time but no responsibility for this defeat can be pinned on referee, Alan Muir, or his VAR colleague.

[[title]]

[[text]]
Editor's Picks

Most Commented