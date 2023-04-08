St Johnstone booed off as defeat to Ross County raises prospect of another relegation battle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boos were ringing out around the McDiarmid Park stands again.

St Johnstone produced another flat performance on their own pitch to extend a winless home run to nine games.

And this against a Ross County side that last won on the road in November.

The visitors scored goals either side of half-time to drag their opponents back into the relegation mix, with form deserting them at the worst possible time.

Key moments

Saints should have been in front by the time County went 1-0 up on the 45th minute through a breakaway Simon Murray goal.

Liam Gordon had three headed attempts from set-pieces – the last of which was seconds before the home side conceded.

And there were a couple of other close things.

Saints were caught out by a basic long ball, flick on and finish for goal number one and undone by a corner for the second.

After that there were a couple of shambolic moments when County should have cashed in on slack defending.

And at the other end there wasn’t nearly enough quality to threaten a two-goal comeback, though Dan Phillips did striker the post late on.

Make no mistake, having lost three and drawn two of their last five games – and lost confidence – Saints are back in the relegation mix.

They really do need to rediscover some form. And soon.

Player ratings

Matthews 7, Wright 6, McGowan 5, Gordon 5 (Mitchell 5), Brown 5 (McLennan 5), Montgomery 6, Phillips 7, Hallberg 5 (Bair 5), Wotherspoon 6 (MacPherson 5), May 6, Rudden 6 (Murphy 5).

Saints’ star man – Dan Phillips

He wasn’t at his best but the Trinidad and Tobago international was still the standout performer in blue and white.

His close control is top level.

If they’re going to sort their increasingly worrying Premiership predicament out, he’ll continue to be their best bet of steadying the ship.

Manager under the microscope

Saints were the better team before they went a goal behind but that doesn’t mean they were playing that well.

If you’re going to set-up with three centre-backs against a team lower in the league, you need to win to justify it.

With James Brown coming in for Andy Considine it’s clear that Callum Davidson would rather change personnel than formation.

The fact that two central defenders were taken off before the hour mark tells you he chose the wrong option.

Man in the middle

County getting to retake a corner helped them score their second goal just after half-time but no responsibility for this defeat can be pinned on referee, Alan Muir, or his VAR colleague.