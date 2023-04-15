Dundee verdict: Key moments and player ratings as double goal hero Kwame Thomas rescues draw for leaders in 6-goal thriller with Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee verdict: Key moments and player ratings as double goal hero Kwame Thomas rescues draw for leaders in 6-goal thriller with Morton

Dark Blues leave it late but a stunning double from Kwame Thomas ensures they still hold the advantage in the title race.

By Ewan Smith
Kwame Thomas netted twice for Dundee. Image: SNS

Dundee left it late. They left it very left, in fact, but supersub Kwame Thomas may just have done enough to rescue their title dream.

Seemingly down and out at 3-1 down thanks to a Robbie Muirhead double and a Darragh O’Connor effort, Dark Blues launched a rescue mission.

Luke Hannant had drawn them level before two late efforts from Thomas earned them a 3-3 draw and kept them ahead of Queen’s Park.

Just a point separates the sides but, crucially, if it goes to a final day meeting like this then Queen’s will have to win to clinch the silverware.

Dundee v Morton: Key moments

Games between these two tend to be tight affairs with two 0-0 draws and a 1-0 win for Morton in February.

In fact, Dark Blues hadn’t beaten Morton in six attempts prior to Saturday.

Dundee started on the front-foot and carved Morton open in seven minutes.

Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron combined to send in Josh Mulligan but his 18-yard effort was high and wide.

Moments later, Lee Ashcroft was much closer with a volley that flashed inches wide of Brian Schwake’s right post.

Darragh O’Connor puts Morton ahead with a spectacular effort. Image: SNS

But it was the visitors who struck first in 18 minutes as O’Connor’s stunning overhead kick looped over Adam Legzdins.

O’Connor almost doubled his tally on 31 minutes as he met a Robbie Crawford only to flash his header wide.

But Dundee levelled from their next attack as Hannant met Zach Robinson’s cross to head.

And Mulligan came close to putting the hosts ahead as he fizzed a 20-yard strike wide after Alex Jakubiak’s lay-off.

With that referee Chris Graham blew for half-time, leaving Dundee with work to do to restore their advantage at the top.

Luke Hannant celebrates his leveller. Image: SNS

McCowan passed up a great chance to put Dark Blues ahead on 55 minutes as, unmarked, he flashed a header wide from six yards.

With the game on a knife-edge, tempers were becoming frayed and Dundee assistant Billy Barr was booked.

The Greenock side regained the lead on 62 minutes with a stunning 30-yard free-kick by Muirhead.

And Muirhead’s diving header from a Calvin Miller cross put Ton 3-1 up.

But sub Thomas then gave the hosts renewed hope as he bulleted in a header from Hannant’s free-kick.

He then fired in a injury-time effort to tie it up at 3-3.

Kwame Thomas pulled a goal back for Dundee. Image: SNS

Dundee player ratings

Dundee: Legzdins 6, Marshall 6, Sweeney 6, Ashcroft 6, Mulligan 6, Cameron 6, Jakubiak  5 (Thomas 3) , Maguire 6 (Williamson 2), Robinson 6, McCowan 5 (McMullan 4, 3), Hannant 6 (Reedy 2). Subs: Lawlor, Kerr, Byrne, Fisher, Clampin.

Dundee star man

It was far from vintage Dundee but Luke Hannant was at the heart of everything created by the home side.

Manager under the microscope

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

Gary Bowyer has remained calm under pressure in the Championship title race.

He has refused to get too up or down week-to-week, claiming after the draw with Arbroath last week that he hadn’t even checked the table.

But he went into this one knowing his side needed to respond to a Queen’s Park win over Hamilton and restore their three-point lead at the top.

Bowyer made just one change from the side that beat Raith Rovers in midweek with Barry Maguire in for the injured Jordan McGhee.

Dundee’s two-pronged attack of Robinson and Jakubiak was again favoured by Bowyer but they struggled to link-up in the opening period.

The introduction of Thomas, however, added renewed vigour to the attack.

But it still wasn’t enough to rescue anything from the game.

What does this mean for the title race?

Dundee are still top on goal difference. Image: SNS

Dundee are making life hard for themselves but are doing just enough to stagger towards the finish line.

The determination to rescue this game was epitomised by the way Kwame Thomas celebrated his efforts.

They are a point ahead with just three games left and it still looks like their final day meeting with Queen’s Park on May 5th will be crucial.

