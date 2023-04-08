Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises ‘exciting times ahead’ for new signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises ‘exciting times ahead’ for new signing

The Dark Blues manager reacts after his side were held to a 0-0 draw at Gayfield.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.

Gary Bowyer hailed Dundee’s 3,000-strong travelling support at Arbroath but admits disappointment the Dark Blues couldn’t send them home happy with a victory.

Instead, Bowyer’s side had to make do with a single point after a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Gayfield in front of 5,563 fans – Arbroath’s biggest home crowd in 11 years.

But that point has seen Dundee move into first place in the Championship after drawing level on points with Queen’s Park.

Bowyer was pleased with the clean sheet – a 15th of the season for the Dark Blues – but admits decision-making in the final third must improve.

“First half we were dominant and had two great opportunities – Paul McMullan’s shot hits the post and comes out then Luke Hannant puts a cross in and Josh Mulligan should score really,” the Dundee boss said.

“We played with the wind quite clever.

“We had some great opportunities on the counter but our decision-making wasn’t as good as it was last week.

Lyall Cameron challenges Dylan Tait in midfield. Image: SNS.

“Second half we saw some real qualities in defending against the wind, Arbroath obviously know the conditions better than anybody, they are fighting for their lives but we stood up to it.

“Again we had great opportunities on the counter but again made the wrong decision.

“Then it’s important you don’t concede and to keep a clean sheet.

“We see the run Arbroath have been on and who they’ve beaten so we’ll take that and move on to Tuesday.

“The amount of draws they’ve had, I think it’s double figures, shows how hard it is to play against them.

“We do know we have to be better in the final third.”

‘Magnificent’ fans

Over 3,000 Dundee fans packed the away end at Gayfield. Image: SNS.

Kick-off was delayed as the big crowd made its way through the turnstiles.

And on the noisy 3,036-strong travelling support, Bowyer added: “Magnificent, unfortunately we couldn’t give them that one goal to really send them home happy.

“But if we’re top of the league it should soften the blow of not winning.”

Pierre Reedy

Shortly before kick-off Dundee announced the signing of Pierre Reedy on a deal until the end of the season.

The American has been training with the Dark Blues for the past month while waiting for international clearance to complete the deal.

Pierre Reedy was a second-half sub. Image: SNS.

And the free agent made his debut for the final 15 minutes, replacing Luke McCowan on the right wing.

“I’m delighted for him,” Bowyer said.

“He’s been waiting patiently and to come into that game I was undecided.

“Everyone knows the culture of Arbroath and the game itself so to give him his debut…

“But the way he went about it shows there is exciting times ahead for him.”

