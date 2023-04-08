Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises ‘exciting times ahead’ for new signing

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer hailed Dundee’s 3,000-strong travelling support at Arbroath but admits disappointment the Dark Blues couldn’t send them home happy with a victory.

Instead, Bowyer’s side had to make do with a single point after a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Gayfield in front of 5,563 fans – Arbroath’s biggest home crowd in 11 years.

But that point has seen Dundee move into first place in the Championship after drawing level on points with Queen’s Park.

Bowyer was pleased with the clean sheet – a 15th of the season for the Dark Blues – but admits decision-making in the final third must improve.

“First half we were dominant and had two great opportunities – Paul McMullan’s shot hits the post and comes out then Luke Hannant puts a cross in and Josh Mulligan should score really,” the Dundee boss said.

“We played with the wind quite clever.

“We had some great opportunities on the counter but our decision-making wasn’t as good as it was last week.

“Second half we saw some real qualities in defending against the wind, Arbroath obviously know the conditions better than anybody, they are fighting for their lives but we stood up to it.

“Again we had great opportunities on the counter but again made the wrong decision.

“Then it’s important you don’t concede and to keep a clean sheet.

“We see the run Arbroath have been on and who they’ve beaten so we’ll take that and move on to Tuesday.

“The amount of draws they’ve had, I think it’s double figures, shows how hard it is to play against them.

“We do know we have to be better in the final third.”

‘Magnificent’ fans

Kick-off was delayed as the big crowd made its way through the turnstiles.

And on the noisy 3,036-strong travelling support, Bowyer added: “Magnificent, unfortunately we couldn’t give them that one goal to really send them home happy.

“But if we’re top of the league it should soften the blow of not winning.”

Pierre Reedy

Shortly before kick-off Dundee announced the signing of Pierre Reedy on a deal until the end of the season.

The American has been training with the Dark Blues for the past month while waiting for international clearance to complete the deal.

And the free agent made his debut for the final 15 minutes, replacing Luke McCowan on the right wing.

“I’m delighted for him,” Bowyer said.

“He’s been waiting patiently and to come into that game I was undecided.

“Everyone knows the culture of Arbroath and the game itself so to give him his debut…

“But the way he went about it shows there is exciting times ahead for him.”