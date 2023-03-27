Who is Dundee’s potential new signing Pierre Reedy?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the final Championship run-in with the acquisition of Pierre Reedy.

The Dark Blues have been running the rule over the adaptable American for a few weeks now and it’s understood they are keen to sign him on a short-term deal with the possibility of a contract beyond this summer.

It’s a rare time to add a new signing with so few matches remaining in the campaign but injuries have seen Gary Bowyer move to bring in the new man.

But who is he and what might he bring to the Dark Blues for the final seven matches of the campaign?

Career

Reedy is a 25-year-old who can play on the flanks or at full-back.

He was most recently with MLS Next Pro side Real Monarchs, the reserve side of Real Salt Lake.

Monarchs finished 10th in the Western Conference, just one place above bottom side Portland Timbers 2 – they finished 19th of 21 in the overall league table.

Reedy left the Salt Lake City club at the end of the 2022 campaign after playing 18 of 24 matches.

He also made one appearance in MLS for Real Salt Lake, a late substitute in a 1-1 draw at Colorado Rapids in last April.

College

Reedy signed for Real Monarchs after leaving Penn State University.

The versatile player arrived there in 2016 but spent two years sidelined with injury.

According to the announcement of his signing by Real Monarchs, Reedy scored six goals and made 10 assists in 48 appearances for Penn State and also played for Reading United in USL League Two, helping the side to the 2018 Championship Final.

Reedy captained the Penn State soccer side and also spent eight months training with New York Red Bulls in the second half of 2016.

He was named in the All-American third team in May 2021 and the All-American second team in December 2022. The award is given to outstanding amateur sportsmen and women with teams selected by United Soccer Coaches, an organisation with over 32,000 members.

Off the field, Reedy earned a degree in security and risk analysis before a master’s in corporate finance.

Last season

Reedy started 14 times for Real Monarchs in the MLS Next Pro league, totalling 1,324 minutes.

A versatile player, Reedy was mainly used as a right-back but also featured at left-back and further forward as a wide midfielder on both flanks.

His stats suggest a defensive-minded full-back with few crosses or shots but winning 84% of his duels and 56% of headers across the campaign.

Only one assist and just two shots on target from 12 attempts, his passing percentage was 78%.

A run of starts came in August and brought two wins, one draw and one loss in four before his final three appearances for the club came from the bench.

Two of those were victories, the final coming against Colorado Rapids 2 with Reedy playing 50 minutes as Real Monarchs ended their season with a win.

Where will he play?

Right-back looks the obvious position to strengthen right now for Bowyer with Cammy Kerr sidelined for an unknown length of time and Tyler French out for the season.

Josh Mulligan has ably filled in there in recent games but another option could see his talents used further forward.

At left-back, Jordan Marshall has had a stop-start season due to injury while Ryan Clampin has been out more than available since arriving on loan from Colchester United.

Reedy would also add further backup to the midfield.