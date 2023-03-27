Who is Dundee’s potential new signing Pierre Reedy?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is Dundee’s potential new signing Pierre Reedy?

Courier Sport takes a look at the American free agent as the Dark Blues move to snap him up until the end of the season.

By George Cran
Pierre Reedy in action for Real Salt Lake against Colorado Rapids in MLS. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the final Championship run-in with the acquisition of Pierre Reedy.

The Dark Blues have been running the rule over the adaptable American for a few weeks now and it’s understood they are keen to sign him on a short-term deal with the possibility of a contract beyond this summer.

It’s a rare time to add a new signing with so few matches remaining in the campaign but injuries have seen Gary Bowyer move to bring in the new man.

But who is he and what might he bring to the Dark Blues for the final seven matches of the campaign?

Career

Reedy is a 25-year-old who can play on the flanks or at full-back.

He was most recently with MLS Next Pro side Real Monarchs, the reserve side of Real Salt Lake.

Monarchs finished 10th in the Western Conference, just one place above bottom side Portland Timbers 2 – they finished 19th of 21 in the overall league table.

Reedy left the Salt Lake City club at the end of the 2022 campaign after playing 18 of 24 matches.

He also made one appearance in MLS for Real Salt Lake, a late substitute in a 1-1 draw at Colorado Rapids in last April.

College

Reedy signed for Real Monarchs after leaving Penn State University.

The versatile player arrived there in 2016 but spent two years sidelined with injury.

According to the announcement of his signing by Real Monarchs, Reedy scored six goals and made 10 assists in 48 appearances for Penn State and also played for Reading United in USL League Two, helping the side to the 2018 Championship Final.

Reedy captained the Penn State soccer side and also spent eight months training with New York Red Bulls in the second half of 2016.

He was named in the All-American third team in May 2021 and the All-American second team in December 2022. The award is given to outstanding amateur sportsmen and women with teams selected by United Soccer Coaches, an organisation with over 32,000 members.

Off the field, Reedy earned a degree in security and risk analysis before a master’s in corporate finance.

Last season

Reedy started 14 times for Real Monarchs in the MLS Next Pro league, totalling 1,324 minutes.

A versatile player, Reedy was mainly used as a right-back but also featured at left-back and further forward as a wide midfielder on both flanks.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has moved to add Pierre Reedy to his squad. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

His stats suggest a defensive-minded full-back with few crosses or shots but winning 84% of his duels and 56% of headers across the campaign.

Only one assist and just two shots on target from 12 attempts, his passing percentage was 78%.

A run of starts came in August and brought two wins, one draw and one loss in four before his final three appearances for the club came from the bench.

Two of those were victories, the final coming against Colorado Rapids 2 with Reedy playing 50 minutes as Real Monarchs ended their season with a win.

Where will he play?

Cammy Kerr is out with an ankle injury. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Right-back looks the obvious position to strengthen right now for Bowyer with Cammy Kerr sidelined for an unknown length of time and Tyler French out for the season.

Josh Mulligan has ably filled in there in recent games but another option could see his talents used further forward.

At left-back, Jordan Marshall has had a stop-start season due to injury while Ryan Clampin has been out more than available since arriving on loan from Colchester United.

Reedy would also add further backup to the midfield.

