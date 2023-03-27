Dundee energy ‘magnificent’ says boss Gary Bowyer as he prepares side for the final push in Championship title bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee energy ‘magnificent’ says boss Gary Bowyer as he prepares side for the final push in Championship title bid

Dens Park gaffer Bowyer hailed the fitness levels of his team after a testing double-header as he prepares for seven matches in 34 days to finish off the league campaign.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

Dundee’s “magnificent” fitness levels could prove crucial in a very busy April schedule as the Championship title race reaches a crescendo.

That’s according to manager Gary Bowyer as he hailed the energy his players showed in a testing double-header last week.

After just three matches in March, the Dark Blues play their final seven matches of the season across 34 days, starting Saturday at home to Hamilton Accies.

Managing the stop-start nature of the past month has been a challenge but Bowyer says the work done by players and staff has left the squad in a very healthy place.

Five players played all 180 minutes of the recent matches against Partick Thistle and Ayr with Lyall Cameron falling just short of that as a very late sub against the Honest Men.

Pride

And Bowyer says the chance to give his players a break ahead of those two games paid off.

“Our energy was magnificent against Ayr,” he added.

Ryan Sweeney celebrates the opening goal against Ayr. Image: SNS.

“We looked after the players during the break we had before the Partick game.

“It’s rare you get a chance at this stage of the season to have a break. Mentally I think it was really good for the players to have a weekend off, get away from the game.

“They’ve been on the go since mid-June really so it was a good opportunity to recharge the batteries, reset a little.

“Then when we got back into training we worked really hard, the intensity of training was very good. The intensity we train at is the same as how we play.

“But I thought the energy we had against Ayr, the stamina we showed was great just a couple of days after a tough game at Partick Thistle where we put a lot of effort in.

“I thought the fitness levels of the players was really impressive and it’s something we pride ourselves on, the players and staff.”

Team news

Meanwhile, Dundee are hoping a weekend off will also give time for some injuries to heal.

Seven first-team players missed the Ayr clash.

Cillian Sheridan and Tyler French have been ruled out for the season but there is a chance for others to shrug off recent issues.

Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr has missed the last three games. Image: SNS.

No chances have been taken after Kwame Thomas’ concussion at Morton in February after he suffered a setback in that recovery while Lorent Tolaj has been out with an inflamed Achilles tendon.

Barry Maguire picked up a ankle knock in training while Cammy Kerr’s ankle issue is still a concern.

Bowyer said: “Barry Maguire’s was a freak one in training, we had actually stopped the practice and he passed it but someone followed through a little bit and he rolled his ankle.

“Cammy Kerr picked up the ankle problem against Partick Thistle. It’s a similar problem to the one Paul McGowan had in that you can’t do anything other than rest it and give it time.”

Left-back Ryan Clampin, meanwhile, was ill for the two matches last week but trained ahead of Tuesday’s match with Ayr and is expected to be available once more.

