3 Dundee talking points as convincing Ayr victory cuts gap at the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee talking points as convincing Ayr victory cuts gap at the top

By George Cran
March 21 2023, 9.47pm
Dundee strike pairing Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate against Ayr. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

A much-improved Dundee display secured a vital three points in their promotion bid as they saw off third-placed Ayr United at Dens Park.

Manager Gary Bowyer changed approach by partnering Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak together up front and the gamble paid off.

After creating little to no chances at Partick Thistle at the weekend, the Dark Blues were in creative mood.

They took the lead through captain Ryan Sweeney as he nodded a Luke McCowan corner beyond Charlie Albinson in the Ayr goal.

Just four minutes later it was 1-1 as Dipo Akinyemi sprinted clear to notch his 22nd goal of the season.

Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan’s goal after he made it 3-1. Image: SNS.

Chances kept coming for both sides but early in the second period Dundee found the killer touch as Robinson teed up Jakubiak to make it 2-1.

And the points were sealed with 10 minutes remaining as McCowan cut inside his man and found the far corner to finish off his old side.

Victory sees the Dark Blues now four points behind league leaders Queen’s Park with seven matches each to play.

Sweeney

Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney had an eventful opening 17 minutes.

First he rose highest in the opposing penalty area to flick home a well-taken goal for a fourth strike of the season.

Ryan Sweeney nods in for 1-0. Image: SNS.

That was on 13 minutes, four minutes later and a gamble at the back proved costly.

A hopeful throughball saw the defender and Akinyemi in a chase for the ball.

Sweeney looked favourite but dived in to win the ball early and the striker skipped away through on goal.

His finish was unerring and the Dundee skipper’s joy at opening the scoring was short-lived.

Akinyemi made it 1-1 after 17 minutes. Image: SNS.

A second-half booking for pulling back Akinyemi showed how difficult an evening the league’s top scorer gave the Dundee backline.

But Sweeney shook off the disappointment of the Ayr goal and led his team to a big victory.

Jakubiak and Robinson

Dundee fans have been calling for Alex Jakubiak to take the pitch with frontman Zach Robinson.

Since they combined to take Cove Rangers apart at the start of February, the pair had only spent eight minutes together on the pitch.

And they got their wish in this one – as a strike pairing.

Jakubiak and Robinson celebrate after combining for Dundee’s second goal. Image: SNS.

Immediately Dundee were a far more dangerous outfit than their previous two matches against Partick Thistle and Cove Rangers.

The opening goal may not have involved either Jakubiak or Robinson but they played their part in a couple of chances that led up to the corner.

And then they combined to deadly effect early in the second period.

Robinson got the assist and what an assist it was. The big striker is excellent at rolling his marker, he did that and then beat another defender before feeding Jakubiak to fire beyond the goalie.

Open

Going 4-4-2, though, has its risks. A man down in the middle of the park leaves your team open defensively and Ayr had plenty chances of their own.

It was a good old-fashioned contest with two teams going at it with space to play in.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer in the Dens dugout against Ayr. Image: SNS.

Across the piece, though, Dundee had the better of the chances, even if there were some hairy moments to endure.

A central midfield pairing of Jordan McGhee and Lyall Cameron would have appeared an unlikely one this time last year.

And it doesn’t scream defensive solidity but McGhee’s non-stop running and Cameron’s quality on the ball dove-tailed well.

Late on, Bowyer sent on Max Anderson and the lesser-spotted Shaun Byrne to see the game out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'relentless' Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson as Dark Blues…
Dundee loanee Luke Hannant on ignoring 'noise' around promotion bid as he reveals reason…
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
3
LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Gary Bowyer must keep fans onside - performance badly needed…
Dundee's Luke McCowan out to emulate Ayr raid as he admits Dee let themselves…
3 Dundee talking points as title hopes hang by a thread following Partick Thistle…
2
Dundee should have had 'nailed-on' penalty fumes Gary Bowyer as he rues toothless display…
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Dee fall further behind leaders after…
Dundee were 'unrecognisable' in last Partick Thistle clash says Gary Bowyer as he targets…
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations

Most Read

1
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
2
How multi-millionaire Fife gaming boss plans to ‘reinvent’ the ice cream van
3
Busy Perth road closed after car bursts into flames
4
Angus teacher in ‘disbelief’ as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
5
Dundee doctor escapes being struck off after patient died from overdose at Carseview
6
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
7
Two men jailed over £1.3m drugs operation across Dundee, Kinross and Fife
8
More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row
9
Fife abuser forced child’s head under bath water ‘for 30 seconds’
10
Search continues for Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip as mountain rescuers join…

More from The Courier

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon: Fact we're down after losing to league leaders shows how…
Ian Murray calls on Raith Rovers to 'seize opportunity' as he reflects on 'horrible…
St Johnstone will be proud of Zander Clark if he gets first Scotland cap,…
Cyclist, 64, taken to hospital after collision with car in Perthshire
Forfar verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side miss chance to move…
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife
Fergus Ewing says SNP government in 'last chance saloon' over A9 dualling project
Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window
3
Tuesday court round-up — Eye gouging and mirror smashing
Forfar nursing student scared to sleep in new flat after window smashed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented