Cyclist, 64, taken to hospital after collision with car in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Cyclist, 64, taken to hospital after collision with car in Perthshire

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 21 2023, 9.47pm Updated: March 21 2023, 10.00pm
The junction where the man was injured. Image: Google Maps
The junction where the man was injured. Image: Google Maps

A 64-year-old cyclist has been injured after being involved in an incident with a car.

The man was taken to Ninewells hospital following the incident in Almondbank on Tuesday afternoon.

The man has not been named and the extent of his injuries have not been revealed.

No-one else was injured.

Police appeal for information

Police Scotland are now appealing for information.

They are especially keen to here from anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time the man was injured.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Road policing officers are appealing for information following a crash in the Almondbank area of Perth.

“The incident happened around 3.25pm on Tuesday at the junction of Lumsden Cresent and Bridgeton Brae.

“It involved a red Vauxhall Insignia and a cyclist.

“The cyclist, a 64-year-old man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.”

Dash-cam footage wanted

Road Policing Constable Kevin Lynch said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to get in touch.

“In particular we are asking if you were driving and have dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries then please make contact with officers.

“Anyone that can assist should call us via 101, quoting incident number 2122 of Tuesday, 21 March, 2023.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault to injury in Auchterarder Picture shows; Darren MacDonald. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 20/03/2023
Thug could face jail for bruising attack in Perthshire town
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Search continues for Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip as mountain rescuers join…
The burning vehicle on Atholl Street, Perth. Image: Frazer Plank
Busy Perth road closed after car bursts into flames
The A9 near Pitlochry. Image: Google Street View
Warning of delays during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car crashed into the co-op store in Aberfeldy Picture shows; A car which crashed into the Aberfeldy Co-op store.. Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Milu Princes Date; 20/03/2023
Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
Jim Tosh, right, and the Hawthorn Dance Band.
Jim Tosh of Blairgowrie: Legendary dance band leader dies aged 95
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
Perth Prison.
Jailed Fife sex fiend admits trying to wreck his own trial
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip

Most Read

1
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
2
David Hamilton, founder of Scooply with Trish O'Meara. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
How multi-millionaire Fife gaming boss plans to ‘reinvent’ the ice cream van
3
The burning vehicle on Atholl Street, Perth. Image: Frazer Plank
Busy Perth road closed after car bursts into flames
4
The car was taken from outside Paul Strachan's home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View.
Angus teacher in ‘disbelief’ as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
5
Carseview in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DCThomson.
Dundee doctor escapes being struck off after patient died from overdose at Carseview
6
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; James Paterson. Glasgow High Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 21/03/2023
Two men jailed over £1.3m drugs operation across Dundee, Kinross and Fife
8
Dundee City Council workers will strike from next month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row
9
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; George Oliver. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/03/2023
Fife abuser forced child’s head under bath water ‘for 30 seconds’
10
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Search continues for Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip as mountain rescuers join…

More from The Courier

Jakubiak and Robinson celebrate after combining for Dundee's second goal. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'relentless' Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson as Dark Blues…
Ray McKinnon was left feeling disappointed by the defeat at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon: Fact we're down after losing to league leaders shows how…
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Lewis McLeod/Electrify.
Ian Murray calls on Raith Rovers to 'seize opportunity' as he reflects on 'horrible…
Zander Clark. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone will be proud of Zander Clark if he gets first Scotland cap,…
Dundee strike pairing Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate against Ayr. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
3 Dundee talking points as convincing Ayr victory cuts gap at the top
Forfar took on Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Forfar verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side miss chance to move…
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife
Fergus Ewing says SNP government in 'last chance saloon' over A9 dualling project
A Dundee bus passenger said it was lucky nobody was hurt. Image: Supplied
Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window
3
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Eye gouging and mirror smashing

Editor's Picks

Most Commented