Cyclist, 64, taken to hospital after collision with car in Perthshire

A 64-year-old cyclist has been injured after being involved in an incident with a car.

The man was taken to Ninewells hospital following the incident in Almondbank on Tuesday afternoon.

The man has not been named and the extent of his injuries have not been revealed.

No-one else was injured.

Police appeal for information

Police Scotland are now appealing for information.

They are especially keen to here from anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time the man was injured.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Road policing officers are appealing for information following a crash in the Almondbank area of Perth.

“The incident happened around 3.25pm on Tuesday at the junction of Lumsden Cresent and Bridgeton Brae.

“It involved a red Vauxhall Insignia and a cyclist.

“The cyclist, a 64-year-old man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.”

Dash-cam footage wanted

Road Policing Constable Kevin Lynch said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to get in touch.

“In particular we are asking if you were driving and have dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries then please make contact with officers.

“Anyone that can assist should call us via 101, quoting incident number 2122 of Tuesday, 21 March, 2023.”