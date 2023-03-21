St Johnstone will be proud of Zander Clark if he gets first Scotland cap, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone will be proud of Zander Clark if he gets first Scotland cap, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
March 21 2023, 10.25pm
Zander Clark. Image: SNS.
Zander Clark. Image: SNS.

Callum Davidson would have loved to see Zander Clark earn his first cap for Scotland while a St Johnstone player.

And it would have been merited on the back of consistent excellence for two years under the McDiarmid Park boss.

But even though the double-winning goalkeeper is now at Hearts, there would still be Perth pride if Clark gets selected by national coach Steve Clarke to play in the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

“100%,” said Davidson. “Zander was here for years.

“I think I nearly played with Zander, it was that long.

“You want guys like him to do really well. He’s a really nice guy, works extremely hard and fitted into everything you wanted to do.

“If he does play for Scotland it will be a proud moment for everyone involved with the club.

“He still chats away to a lot of the boys here. It’s always nice to see him again.

“Although when he pulls off great saves like the one to deny Drey (Wright) it’s not so nice!”

Rising to the occasion

Clark is battling with Angus Gunn and Liam Kelly to be picked for the Euro double-header at Hampden.

It’s a pitch Clark performed superbly on for two semi-finals and two finals during Saints’ cup double season.

“I’ve always said it – his performance levels in the big games were incredible when he was at St Johnstone,” said Davidson.

“I thought he played really well when he wasn’t getting into squads.

“It’s something he probably thought, in June or July last year (when Clark was without a club), was a long way away.

“All credit to Zander for keeping the faith and believing in himself that he’s capable of doing the job.

“Unfortunately, Craig (Gordon) got injured but Zander was ready to step in and play at Hearts.

“Now he’s got the rewards with a call-up and the next stage would be to get minutes on the pitch for Scotland.”

Loans changed his career

Graham Gartland revealed in an interview with Courier Sport last year that Clark was on the verge of quitting Saints when first team football seemed out of his reach.

Persistence and good loans were subsequently the key to transforming his career, according to Davidson.

“If you don’t stick at it you don’t succeed,” he said.

“Zander went on loan to a couple of clubs.

“He went to Queen of the South where he elevated his game and started to perform at a really good level.

“Then he came back and you saw a different goalie. It’s such a big thing at St Johnstone to go on loan and play well.

“The majority who have done that have gone on to play for St Johnstone and a few have moved on to bigger things too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Zak Rudden, Theo Bair, Connor McLennan and Jamie Murphy will all hope to replace Nicky Clark for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone analysis: The many and varied options to replace Nicky Clark in the…
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for…
St Johnstone's Drey Wright celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 with team-mate David Wotherspoon.
Scoring past Kilmarnock mate Sam Walker made Drey Wright's stunning St Johnstone goal even…
It was a game of two halves for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
5 St Johnstone talking points as David Wotherspoon jumps ahead of Graham Carey and…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone first half display at Kilmarnock was WORST Callum Davidson has seen -…
Drey Wright celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Saints recover from…
Stevie May and Justin Jefferson with their celebrations. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone star Stevie May hoping 'Griddy' Justin Jefferson celebration gets another go at…
Max Kucheriavyi celebrates Falkirk's quarter-final win. Image: SNS.
Falkirk Scottish Cup hero Max Kucheriavyi will know already loan from St Johnstone was…
St Johnstone player Theo Bair
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: 'Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I'd play…
St Johnstone great David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.
David Wotherspoon: Is St Johnstone legend nearing end of road in Perth after Canada…

Most Read

1
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
2
David Hamilton, founder of Scooply with Trish O'Meara. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
How multi-millionaire Fife gaming boss plans to ‘reinvent’ the ice cream van
3
The burning vehicle on Atholl Street, Perth. Image: Frazer Plank
Busy Perth road closed after car bursts into flames
4
The car was taken from outside Paul Strachan's home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View.
Angus teacher in ‘disbelief’ as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
5
Carseview in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DCThomson.
Dundee doctor escapes being struck off after patient died from overdose at Carseview
6
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; James Paterson. Glasgow High Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 21/03/2023
Two men jailed over £1.3m drugs operation across Dundee, Kinross and Fife
8
Dundee City Council workers will strike from next month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row
9
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; George Oliver. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/03/2023
Fife abuser forced child’s head under bath water ‘for 30 seconds’
10
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Search continues for Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip as mountain rescuers join…

More from The Courier

Jakubiak and Robinson celebrate after combining for Dundee's second goal. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'relentless' Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson as Dark Blues…
Ray McKinnon was left feeling disappointed by the defeat at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon: Fact we're down after losing to league leaders shows how…
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Lewis McLeod/Electrify.
Ian Murray calls on Raith Rovers to 'seize opportunity' as he reflects on 'horrible…
The junction where the man was injured. Image: Google Maps
Cyclist, 64, taken to hospital after collision with car in Perthshire
Dundee strike pairing Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate against Ayr. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
3 Dundee talking points as convincing Ayr victory cuts gap at the top
Forfar took on Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Forfar verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side miss chance to move…
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife
Fergus Ewing says SNP government in 'last chance saloon' over A9 dualling project
A Dundee bus passenger said it was lucky nobody was hurt. Image: Supplied
Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window
3
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Eye gouging and mirror smashing

Editor's Picks

Most Commented