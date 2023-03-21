Jim Goodwin reveals desire for new striker as Dundee United boss talks basement battle ‘surprise’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin admits he is surprised Dundee United are propping up the Premiership considering the quality at the club.

The Irishman became Tannadice boss at the start of this month and since then he has been impressed by the squad he inherited from Liam Fox, who succeeded Jack Ross earlier in the season.

Goodwin has also had lots of support from United’s American owner Mark Ogren and the manager senses everyone at the club is pulling together to put things right and help the Terrors secure safety.

The 41-year-old, who saw his side clinch their second successive draw against St Mirren on Saturday, admitted: “The biggest thing that surprises me is that they are in the position that they are in.

“It has been a really difficult season for everyone connected to the club, with regards to results and performances.

“I am pretty sure the board of directors didn’t plan for three managers this season.

“Since I have come in, the chairman, board of directors and Luigi Capuano (chief executive) have been very supportive of everything I have wanted to do.

“Financially, they have made funds available if I can find a player or two that is of good quality.

“It is a difficult thing to do at this particular stage but the support I have had from above and people in the background has been excellent.

“There are a lot of good people pulling in the right direction.

“From a players’ point of view, you are always slightly concerned about coming into a club who are bottom of the table because you are not sure what the group is like, in terms of the mental characteristics.

“But there are no bad eggs amongst the group. Nobody is downing tools and what I have seen since I have come in is a group who is very much together and determined to put things right.

“That has been a very pleasing and positive thing for me.

“We still have a lot of football to play, which is the most important thing.”

New striker for Dundee United?

Goodwin admits he would like to bring in another striker to support veteran Steven Fletcher who scored against the Buddies at the weekend.

However, the manager knows that is easier said than done at this stage of the season.

He added: “It is not a great market out there.

“The fact the board has put forward a significant amount of money that if the right player pops up is appreciated significantly by me.

“It shows everybody that we are fully committed to adding as much quality to the squad as we can.

“I believe there is enough quality here.

“We are well covered in most areas. If we could bring in one more it would be at the top end of the pitch.

“Fletch is a bit isolated at times and we are asking a lot of him, but he is in good shape and fit enough. He also wants to play every week.

“There isn’t anything out there just now – that is the bottom line.”