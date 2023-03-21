Jim Goodwin reveals desire for new striker as Dundee United boss talks basement battle ‘surprise’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin reveals desire for new striker as Dundee United boss talks basement battle ‘surprise’

By Neil Robertson
March 21 2023, 10.26pm
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin wants to bring in a striker. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin admits he is surprised Dundee United are propping up the Premiership considering the quality at the club.

The Irishman became Tannadice boss at the start of this month and since then he has been impressed by the squad he inherited from Liam Fox, who succeeded Jack Ross earlier in the season.

Goodwin has also had lots of support from United’s American owner Mark Ogren and the manager senses everyone at the club is pulling together to put things right and help the Terrors secure safety.

The 41-year-old, who saw his side clinch their second successive draw against St Mirren on Saturday, admitted: “The biggest thing that surprises me is that they are in the position that they are in.

“It has been a really difficult season for everyone connected to the club, with regards to results and performances.

“I am pretty sure the board of directors didn’t plan for three managers this season.

“Since I have come in, the chairman, board of directors and Luigi Capuano (chief executive) have been very supportive of everything I have wanted to do.

“Financially, they have made funds available if I can find a player or two that is of good quality.

“It is a difficult thing to do at this particular stage but the support I have had from above and people in the background has been excellent.

New boss Goodwin has had support from Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS

“There are a lot of good people pulling in the right direction.

“From a players’ point of view, you are always slightly concerned about coming into a club who are bottom of the table because you are not sure what the group is like, in terms of the mental characteristics.

“But there are no bad eggs amongst the group. Nobody is downing tools and what I have seen since I have come in is a group who is very much together and determined to put things right.

“That has been a very pleasing and positive thing for me.

“We still have a lot of football to play, which is the most important thing.”

New striker for Dundee United?

Goodwin admits he would like to bring in another striker to support veteran Steven Fletcher who scored against the Buddies at the weekend.

However, the manager knows that is easier said than done at this stage of the season.

He added: “It is not a great market out there.

“The fact the board has put forward a significant amount of money that if the right player pops up is appreciated significantly by me.

“It shows everybody that we are fully committed to adding as much quality to the squad as we can.

“I believe there is enough quality here.

“We are well covered in most areas. If we could bring in one more it would be at the top end of the pitch.

“Fletch is a bit isolated at times and we are asking a lot of him, but he is in good shape and fit enough. He also wants to play every week.

“There isn’t anything out there just now – that is the bottom line.”

