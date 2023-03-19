3 Dundee United talking points as Jim Goodwin is RIGHT to rage at VAR over controversial penalty call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 Dundee United talking points as Jim Goodwin is RIGHT to rage at VAR over controversial penalty call

By Ewan Smith
March 19 2023, 10.30am Updated: March 19 2023, 12.28pm
Dundee United dropped two points after St Mirren were controversially awarded a penalty. Image: SNS
Dundee United dropped two points after St Mirren were controversially awarded a penalty. Image: SNS

Dundee United discovered that nothing goes your way when you are at the bottom after they were denied a crucial win over St Mirren.

United swept into a deserved half-time lead and looked to be cruising towards a critical three points before controversy struck.

And once again VAR and the match officials took centre stage in a penalty call that could have a huge bearing on United’s season.

United remain 12th after Saturday’s 1-1 draw and Courier Sport was at Tannadice to witness the controversy.

Here are three talking points from the game:

Jim Goodwin right to rage at VAR call

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin chose his words very carefully at full-time.

Goodwin made direct and measured rebuttal of the decision to award a penalty for Loick Ayina’s challenge on Curtis Main.

With the caveat that he was working off the camera angles at his disposal, Goodwin was adamant that it was a very soft award by referee Craig Napier.

The fact that the decision was then ratified after several minutes of a VAR review caused even more consternation.

BBC Sportscene pundits Richard Foster and Neil McCann were in agreement with Goodwin. Foster even accused Main of ‘cheating’.

The anger should be centred around VAR.

It was introduced to try and eliminate decisions like this and these two dropped points could cost United their place in the Scottish Premiership.

Why did the decision take so long to be ratified by VAR?

What did the officials Napier and VAR Colin Steven see that led to the penalty call? Did they have other angles that offer a clear view of a foul?

Who decided it wasn’t necessary for Napier to review the decision on the monitor?

Ryan Edwards return

Ryan Edwards
Ryan Edwards played a key part in Dundee United’s draw. Image: SNS.

It was a big call from Goodwin to drop skipper Edwards from his starting line-up against Livingston last time out.

Edwards almost played every single game for United last term, only missing out to be at the birth of his daughter.

And it’s very unusual to see a captain benched.

But after his mistakes against Aberdeen, Edwards was axed after a one-to-one with Goodwin.

The response from Edwards on Saturday was superb.

He looked calm and composed throughout and made a goal-line saving clearance to deny Mark O’Hara.

Slick Steven Fletcher

Steven Fletcher celebrates his early opener with Peter Pawlett.
Steven Fletcher celebrates his early opener with Peter Pawlett. Image: SNS

Steven Fletcher’s stunning opener was a thing of beauty.

The experienced striker played head tennis with St Mirren defender Richard Taylor before bringing the ball under control.

Fletch flicked the ball from his right boot to his left and drilled into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

It was a top class finish from a player who has led from the front all season.

It was also nice to see Peter Pawlett start his second game of the season.

Pawlett went off late on, as a precautionary measure, but could be a key player for United in the run-in.

