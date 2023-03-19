Scotland’s Travelling Gallery rolls in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s mobile art institution the Travelling Gallery heads to Angus and Dundee over the next few weeks with an exhibition that explores connection and interpendence.

Housed in a converted bus, the gallery comes to the City of Discovery in April following a trip to Arbroath next week.

On board is To avoid falling apart, devised by Glasgow-based artist Emmie McLuskey and Janice Parker, a choreographer from Edinburgh who has previously worked with National Theatre of Scotland. Both are known for their interest in collaboration.

Series of films

For this work, Emmie and Janice have created a series of films based on bodies supporting each other, either by leaning against or away from their partners.

Alongside these, the pair have devised a set of sculptural objects that allow visitors to rest or try out for themselves weight-bearing and counterbalancing.

Travelling Gallery curator Claire Craig says she is pleased to be back on the road with To avoid falling apart.

“The exhibition explores connections and strength in our movement and bodies, which can often be lost in our daily hustle and bustle,” Claire adds. “I can’t wait for our audience to see the artwork and hear what they think.”

Travelling Gallery is in Arbroath March 23-25 and Dundee April 4-6. See travellinggallery.com