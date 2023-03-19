Enduring folk-rock band Skerryvore come to Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Enduring folk-rock band Skerryvore come to Perth

By David Pollock
March 19 2023, 11.00am
Scottish folk-rock group Skerryvore release a new album, Tempus, next month
Scottish folk-rock group Skerryvore release a new album, Tempus, next month

“Someone described Tempus as our pandemic album, although it wasn’t intended to be,” says Alec Dalglish, singer with Scottish folk-rock group Skerryvore.

The band’s roots trace back to the Hebridean island of Tiree and to Livingston in West Lothian.

“During lockdown we wrote a couple of singles, just to keep our creative juices going and keep our name out there,” continues Dalglish, who’s one of the band’s mainland contingent.

Biggest successes

“One was You and I and the other was Together Again, and we had some of the biggest success we’ve ever had with those songs.”

Skerryvore – named after the lighthouse off the coast of Tiree – have been together since 2004, and have self-released seven albums since 2005’s West Coast Life.

Yet their success until now has been firmly within the traditional Scottish folk scene.

Skerryvore loud and live.

Yet these songs were a big departure, inspired by the fact the group – who are now all based in or around Glasgow – had time to think about their composition, even while working remotely.

Exploring a commercial pop-rock sound built on big melodies, they found their new music playlisted and supported by BBC Radio 2.

“That was a big deal for us, and a level of exposure we’ve never had before,” says Dalglish.

“Off the back of that we decided to keep developing these songs and see if we could get an album together.

About time

“It had been so long since we’d been afforded the time to do that, because we’re generally so busy touring that we have to squeeze albums in when we can. It’s not the ideal way to do it.”

Recorded in their piper Scott Wood’s professional home studio Oak Ridge, there’s a reason the album is called Tempus, meaning ‘time’.

Its songs think about the past and look to the future, but they literally only exist because the band finally had time to devote to them.

With the new sonic direction came their first ever record deal, with the London-based Cooking Vinyl, home to artists as diverse as the Jesus and Mary Chain and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The right fit

“Once we started talking, we realised they were going to be a much better fit than anything we’d been offered before,” says Dalglish.

“They had the right outlook on music and how to release it, and believed in us. We always thought the support of a record label would be good, but it’s never been right until we met Cooking Vinyl.”

Not that we want to prejudge their further success, but there’s definitely an appetite for Celtic roots groups making a crossover right now, as demonstrated by Tide Lines’ success.

“We’re obviously delighted about that, but there’s no guarantee,” says Dalglish.

“Fingers crossed it’s getting to the point where it’s our time for that extra push, but you’ve got to work hard to get your name out there.

“It’s nice to see Scottish bands within our genre pushing through the barrier and getting more of a platform on the world stage, though.”

Excited or nervous?

How does he feel ahead of the album and tour? Excited or nervous?

“Probably a bit of both. You’re putting yourself out there and dying for people to like it, but if not enough people hear it, it might not be successful.

“You’ve got to give yourself a break, though. You can only do what you think is your best music, put it out there and hope it all works.”

Skerryvore play Perth Concert Hall on Saturday March 25. Their new album Tempus will be released on Friday April 28. www.skerryvore.com

