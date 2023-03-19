Angus pals’ motoring mission to the Arctic Circle in kilts and a 30-year-old Volvo for Prostate Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus pals’ motoring mission to the Arctic Circle in kilts and a 30-year-old Volvo for Prostate Scotland

By Graham Brown
March 19 2023, 11.12am Updated: March 19 2023, 12.35pm
Alan Falconer, Stephen Woods and Archie Cook are heading to the Arctic in a 30-year-old Volvo estate.
Alan Falconer, Stephen Woods and Archie Cook are heading to the Arctic in a 30-year-old Volvo estate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Three Angus pals are preparing for a 2,000-mile Arctic adventure – in kilts and a 30-year-old Volvo.

Alan Falconer, Archie Cook and Stephen Woods are heading to northernmost Norway on a fundraising mission for Prostate Scotland.

On the way, they’ll take Alan’s 100,000-mile Volvo 240 SE Estate back ‘home’ to the Swedish city of Gothenburg where it rolled off the production line in 1993.

Archie, Alan and Stephen hope the 1993 Volvo will be a dream machine.
Archie, Alan and Stephen hope the 1993 Volvo will be a dream machine. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It’s the latest in a series of madcap motoring outings which have included the Monte Carlo Rally in a 50s Ford and a banger run the length of Britain.

They say Scots to the Arctic is all about raising as much as possible for Prostate Scotland while enjoying some fun along the way.

Self-employed joiner Alan, 60, said: “In 2018, Stephen, myself and Dave Tindal from Carnoustie took Dave’s 1956 Ford Prefect to Monaco in the historic Monte Carlo Rally.

“Kilts to Carlo raised about £4,700, which was amazing.

“Then last year Stephen, Archie and myself did Land’s End to John O’ Groats in a Renault Scenic which was great fun.”

Archie, Alan and Stephen (top) will set off in May on the Prostate Scotland fundraising journey.
Archie, Alan and Stephen (top) will set off in May on the Prostate Scotland fundraising journey. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

They were inspired to head north by motoring journalist Harry Metcalfe, whose YouTube Channel has more than 600,000 subscribers.

Harry made a similar trip in 2018 in a £4,000 Rolls Royce bought on Ebay and the epic journey has been watched more than a million times.

“We just thought Harry’s Arctic Rolls trip was great fun so when I bought the Volvo last January I thought it would be the ideal car for the job,” said Alan.

“There’s plenty room in it and it’s really comfy so we’re hoping it’s the ideal car.

“And although it’s 30-years-old it runs like a dream.”

Camerons of Perth have promised the car a full health check so it can perform at its best breathing in the icy Arctic air and the team have received other offers of support.

“We’re going to go to Gothenburg where the car was actually manufactured and hopefully have a tour of the Volvo museum there on our way to the Arctic,” said Alan.

Angus pals Arctic Circle adventure in 30-year-old Volvo
Alan, Stephen and Archie are looking forward to 2,000 miles of fun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Duntrune Trailers owner Archie has been appointed navigator and Alan revealed there’s already been a bit of banter around the role.

“Archie’s got his lorry licence and has done a good bit of driving over the years,” he said.

“We can do it with Google but he wanted real maps and went out and bought one – but when we sat down it turned out to be Switzerland rather than Sweden so he’s not lived that down yet!” quipped Alan.

The 1993 Volvo will also make a return trip to the Gothenburg factory where it was built. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“But it’s shaping up to be a really great trip and a lot of fun for the three of us.

“We’ll have the kilts on all the way again so that might help create a bit of interest on our stops – it definitely did for Monte Carlo.

“It’s all just about raising awareness and as much money as possible for prostate cancer.

“We’re all guys in the high risk age group, and we’ve family experience of it so it’s important to get the focus on it.”

A Scots to the Arctic Justgiving page has already passed the £1,400 mark.

They will also be charting the Volvo’s progress on a Facebook page.

The trio set off for a ferry crossing from Hull on May 19 to travel through Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and on to the top of Norway.

“We’re hoping it will be a 10/11-day trip, it should be a lot of fun and we’re really looking forward to it,” said Alan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Hollie McIntosh
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of 'terrifying' travel
A90 near Parkford
Man taken to hospital following A90 crash
Roadworks will take place on a section of the A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Maps.
Eight days of roadworks on A90 near Forfar to cause more disruption
Ex-RAF serviceman Davy Brown and dog Ness ready for their Spitfire sleep out at RAF Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
On a wing and a few layers: Angus RAF man Davy's Red Lichtie Spitfire…
Kevin Barker. Image: Barker family
Family pay tribute to Forfar's Kevin Barker who took his own life
Barry Downs Park
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident
Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers. Image: Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers
Hooked on Freedom: Why the Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers are heading for the…
The Angus scheme is a Scottish first. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
58 passes and £50 spent: Shock figures around pioneering £150k free Angus bus travel…
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino's dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
Forfar Town and County Hall. Pic: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus councillors get back to business in Forfar Town and County Hall after five-figure…

Most Read

1
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
Fife man, 28, vanishes on Perthshire camping trip
2
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
3
Courier News - Dundee - Bryan Copland story - CR0031954 - The Olympia in Dundee remains shut almost a month after closing due to a lighting issue - looking for fresh GVs and to see if there are any signs on the doors informing of the closure. NB there were no signs advising of the closure apparent. Picture Shows; general view (GV) of the Olympia Swimming Pool, East Whale Lane, Dundee, 09th November 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee’s Olympia searching for new manager amid continuing closure
3
4
G McGallum
Dundee trans drag queen fundraising for surgery
5
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
6
Dundee's Cowgate Farmfoods store closed on Sunday. Image: Mark McDougall.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
7
EXCLUSIVE: Perth woman, 81, fights Turkish Government for land and property compensation, 50 years…
8
Perth Prison.
Jailed Fife sex fiend admits trying to wreck his own trial
9
Elders Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi

More from The Courier

The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock (10549312w)
Radio 1's Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
Dundee's Luke McCowan. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Luke McCowan out to emulate Ayr raid as he admits Dee let themselves…
Steven Fletcher has backed Loick Ayina over the penalty call. Image: SNS Picture
Steven Fletcher backs Dundee United loan star Loick Ayina over controversial VAR call
2
St Johnstone's Drey Wright celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 with team-mate David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.
Scoring past Kilmarnock mate Sam Walker made Drey Wright's stunning St Johnstone goal even…
The original Byre Theatre, before it was knocked down in 1969. Image: Supplied.
The Byre Theatre in St Andrews is 90 - and the play's still the…
Scotland's Six Nations campaign had the full scope of emotions for Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Focus switches to Scotland's World Cup after a 'rollercoaster' Six Nations
Dundee Eagles V Kirkcaldy. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Grit and determination in abundance during Howe of Fife RFC Mini Rugby Tournament
The victorious Scotland team with The Cuttitta Cup after their win over Italy.
Six Nations: Four main points from Scotland's win over Italy to end their Six…
It was a game of two halves for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
5 St Johnstone talking points as David Wotherspoon jumps ahead of Graham Carey and…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Caledonia Housing Association (CHA) has named a new Perth development after the son of the previous landowner. Picture shows; Fiona Scott, Steven?s wife, holding the street sign with members of the Scott family joined by Alan Nairn, Chair of Caledonia Housing Association (CHA). . N/A. Supplied by Caledonia Housing Association Date; Unknown
Perth housing development named after late son of former depute Lord Provost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented