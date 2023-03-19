Angus pals’ motoring mission to the Arctic Circle in kilts and a 30-year-old Volvo for Prostate Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three Angus pals are preparing for a 2,000-mile Arctic adventure – in kilts and a 30-year-old Volvo.

Alan Falconer, Archie Cook and Stephen Woods are heading to northernmost Norway on a fundraising mission for Prostate Scotland.

On the way, they’ll take Alan’s 100,000-mile Volvo 240 SE Estate back ‘home’ to the Swedish city of Gothenburg where it rolled off the production line in 1993.

It’s the latest in a series of madcap motoring outings which have included the Monte Carlo Rally in a 50s Ford and a banger run the length of Britain.

They say Scots to the Arctic is all about raising as much as possible for Prostate Scotland while enjoying some fun along the way.

Self-employed joiner Alan, 60, said: “In 2018, Stephen, myself and Dave Tindal from Carnoustie took Dave’s 1956 Ford Prefect to Monaco in the historic Monte Carlo Rally.

“Kilts to Carlo raised about £4,700, which was amazing.

“Then last year Stephen, Archie and myself did Land’s End to John O’ Groats in a Renault Scenic which was great fun.”

They were inspired to head north by motoring journalist Harry Metcalfe, whose YouTube Channel has more than 600,000 subscribers.

Harry made a similar trip in 2018 in a £4,000 Rolls Royce bought on Ebay and the epic journey has been watched more than a million times.

“We just thought Harry’s Arctic Rolls trip was great fun so when I bought the Volvo last January I thought it would be the ideal car for the job,” said Alan.

“There’s plenty room in it and it’s really comfy so we’re hoping it’s the ideal car.

“And although it’s 30-years-old it runs like a dream.”

Camerons of Perth have promised the car a full health check so it can perform at its best breathing in the icy Arctic air and the team have received other offers of support.

“We’re going to go to Gothenburg where the car was actually manufactured and hopefully have a tour of the Volvo museum there on our way to the Arctic,” said Alan.

Duntrune Trailers owner Archie has been appointed navigator and Alan revealed there’s already been a bit of banter around the role.

“Archie’s got his lorry licence and has done a good bit of driving over the years,” he said.

“We can do it with Google but he wanted real maps and went out and bought one – but when we sat down it turned out to be Switzerland rather than Sweden so he’s not lived that down yet!” quipped Alan.

“But it’s shaping up to be a really great trip and a lot of fun for the three of us.

“We’ll have the kilts on all the way again so that might help create a bit of interest on our stops – it definitely did for Monte Carlo.

“It’s all just about raising awareness and as much money as possible for prostate cancer.

“We’re all guys in the high risk age group, and we’ve family experience of it so it’s important to get the focus on it.”

A Scots to the Arctic Justgiving page has already passed the £1,400 mark.

They will also be charting the Volvo’s progress on a Facebook page.

The trio set off for a ferry crossing from Hull on May 19 to travel through Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and on to the top of Norway.

“We’re hoping it will be a 10/11-day trip, it should be a lot of fun and we’re really looking forward to it,” said Alan.