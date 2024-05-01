GEORGE CRAN: Ambitious Dundee plans show it’s a good time to be a Dee

Dundee have taken a battering at times this season.

I’m not talking about the night to be forgotten at Parkhead.

Instead, off the pitch they have been meme fodder – whether it is dinghies on Dens or climate change starting and stopping between the two stadiums on Sandeman Street.

The jokes will no doubt last for years to come.

I mean, some people are still chucking out the email patter four years on from the dreaded spam folder thing.

The recent issues with the Dens Park pitch have been far more embarrassing than that incident, however.

Embarrassment that the club have just had to take on the chin, even if they railed at the SPFL’s disciplinary decision.

Taking pelters

My view throughout the whole sorry episode has been that it’s Dundee’s pitch and it is up to them to ensure it is playable.

The media coverage was over the top – there was even a live blog covering a pitch inspection!

But it hasn’t been up to scratch so they’ve taken pelters for that.

The fine was big but two-thirds of it was suspended, which is something.

With Rangers and Sky involved, there was always going to be a reaction from the SPFL.

Certainly a far bigger reaction than St Johnstone were met with when they complained in January.

So, lately it has been a case of keeping the heads down and taking the stick.

They did eventually get through the Rangers game with no issues and then barely anyone mentioned the pitch against Celtic.

Showing something different

This past week, though, has shown something different.

Not only are Dundee planning to build a shiny new stadium.

They are also planning to build a shiny new training ground at Riverside Drive.

AND ploughing (pun intended) a whole chunk of change into the Dens Park pitch.

These are serious commitments.

Absolutely fair play to the owners, full credit is deserved.

On the up

On the pitch, things are on the up.

European football is a distinct possibility and Tony Docherty has been nominated for PFA Scotland Manager of the Year.

Lyall Cameron has a great chance of winning the Young Player of the Year gong and Owen Beck was in Team of the Year.

The team are on the verge of their best season in two decades.

Off the pitch, things are still the same as they always were at Dens Park.

But, in the background, there are ambitious plans in play.

The training centre will be a great addition for the club and the city, providing all goes well on the planning front.

A bit windy down there but I’m sure they’ll be fine with that.

Pull off the stadium and suddenly we have a modern football club in a modern arena with a modern training centre.

Maybe even some better pies, too.

The future looks brighter than ever.

Realise all these plans and the club will be transformed.

It’s a good time to be a Dee.