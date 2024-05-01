GEORGE CRAN: Ambitious Dundee plans show it’s a good time to be a Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GEORGE CRAN: Ambitious Dundee plans show it’s a good time to be a Dee

The Dark Blues are moving up on AND off the pitch.

Dundee fans enjoyed their side's display. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee fans are enjoying what they are seeing this season. Image: Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee have taken a battering at times this season.

I’m not talking about the night to be forgotten at Parkhead.

Instead, off the pitch they have been meme fodder – whether it is dinghies on Dens or climate change starting and stopping between the two stadiums on Sandeman Street.

The jokes will no doubt last for years to come.

I mean, some people are still chucking out the email patter four years on from the dreaded spam folder thing.

The recent issues with the Dens Park pitch have been far more embarrassing than that incident, however.

Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee match after inspecting Dens Park
Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee-Rangers match twice. Image: SNS.

Embarrassment that the club have just had to take on the chin, even if they railed at the SPFL’s disciplinary decision.

Taking pelters

My view throughout the whole sorry episode has been that it’s Dundee’s pitch and it is up to them to ensure it is playable.

The media coverage was over the top – there was even a live blog covering a pitch inspection!

But it hasn’t been up to scratch so they’ve taken pelters for that.

The fine was big but two-thirds of it was suspended, which is something.

With Rangers and Sky involved, there was always going to be a reaction from the SPFL.

Dundee's Lyall Cameron has a chance versus Rangers. Image: SNS.
The Dundee-Rangers game went ahead at the third time of asking with no issues. Image: SNS.

Certainly a far bigger reaction than St Johnstone were met with when they complained in January.

So, lately it has been a case of keeping the heads down and taking the stick.

They did eventually get through the Rangers game with no issues and then barely anyone mentioned the pitch against Celtic.

Showing something different

This past week, though, has shown something different.

Not only are Dundee planning to build a shiny new stadium.

They are also planning to build a shiny new training ground at Riverside Drive.

3D image of Dundee FC stadium plans at Camperdown Park. Image: Dundee FC

AND ploughing (pun intended) a whole chunk of change into the Dens Park pitch.

These are serious commitments.

Absolutely fair play to the owners, full credit is deserved.

On the up

On the pitch, things are on the up.

European football is a distinct possibility and Tony Docherty has been nominated for PFA Scotland Manager of the Year.

Lyall Cameron has a great chance of winning the Young Player of the Year gong and Owen Beck was in Team of the Year.

The team are on the verge of their best season in two decades.

Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty presented with the Scottish Premiership Glen's Manager of the Month award for March.
Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty could add another award at the end of this season.

Off the pitch, things are still the same as they always were at Dens Park.

But, in the background, there are ambitious plans in play.

The training centre will be a great addition for the club and the city, providing all goes well on the planning front.

A bit windy down there but I’m sure they’ll be fine with that.

Pull off the stadium and suddenly we have a modern football club in a modern arena with a modern training centre.

Maybe even some better pies, too.

The future looks brighter than ever.

Realise all these plans and the club will be transformed.

It’s a good time to be a Dee.

Conversation