Home Lifestyle Motoring

Road Test: Honda CR-V blends practicality, comfort and reliability in new hybrid guise

Honda has ditched diesel and pure petrol in the latest version of its large SUV, instead offering self-charging and plug-in hybrid options.

The Honda CR-V at the seafront in Lower Largo.
The Honda CR-V at the seafront in Lower Largo. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

Buying a family SUV has never been easier or more difficult.

Easier because there are now so many great choices and more difficult because, well, there are so many great choices. How do you know which one will be best for you?

The Honda CR-V has been one of the most popular SUVs in the UK for a long time now.

Comfortable, practical, and – above all – reliable, it’s attracted a small army of repeat buyers over the years.

The Honda CR-V full-hybrid model.
The Honda CR-V is a handsome and capable SUV. Image: Jack McKeown.

First launched way back in 1995, it’s now in its sixth generation and has gone on to become Honda’s best-selling vehicle worldwide.

The latest Honda CR-V has ditched diesel and pure petrol in favour of full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, both of which pair a 2.0 litre petrol engine with a battery and electric motor.

How much does the Honda CR-V cost?

Prices start at around the £45,000 mark and stretch to £54,000 for the most well-equipped plug-in hybrid versions.

I spent a week with the full hybrid model in mid-spec Advance trim, which cost just under £49,000.

The CR-V is practical and has a large boot. Image: Jack McKeown.

Full hybrid is a slightly confusing term that means the car doesn’t need plugged in and self-charges – either using the engine or from energy recaptured when braking or coasting.

The full hybrid version can run on electric power alone but not for any great distance. What the system does is boost fuel economy while allowing you to cover short distances around town without emitting any fumes from the exhaust.

I found Honda’s official figure of just under 43mpg to be easily achievable over a week of mixed driving in Fife, Perthshire and Dundee. Go for the plug-in version and you can cover up to 51 miles on battery power.

What’s Honda CR-V hybrid like to drive?

On the road, the Honda CR-V is refined and relaxed. With a 0-62mph time of 9.5 seconds its performance doesn’t set the heather alight.

Indeed, the engine becomes quite noisy if you ask it for full power. This probably isn’t the car to go for if you like to race people away from the lights or do lots of overtaking.

Driven in a more sedate manner, the Honda CR-V is a comfortable, cosseting car to cover long distances in.

The Honda CR-V is a comfortable cruiser. Image: Jack McKeown.

The suspension is supple and forgiving. Noise insulation is excellent – driving at 70mph on the M90 I was easily able to talk hands free on the phone without raising my voice above a conversational level.

The Honda CR-V is bigger than family SUVs like the Kia Sportage, Ford Kuga and Hyundai Tuscon, but not quite the size of seven seaters like the Kia Sorento or Hyundai Santa Fe.

While some buyers might have liked to see a seven-seat option, I think few people will be unhappy with the level of practicality offered by the Honda.

Passenger and boot space

Rear passengers get plenty of legroom and can recline their seats up to 10 degrees, allowing them to relax and enjoy a snooze on long journeys.

You can also slide the rear bench to increase either legroom or boot space. The boot is 579 litres with a flat load bay and dimensions that make it easy to load bulky items.

Unusually, the plug-in hybrid has an even bigger boot due to its battery going under the cabin floor instead of beneath the boot. It gets 635 litres and has a handy storage compartment under the boot floor.

The cabin of the Honda CR-V.
The cabin is well laid out and packed with standard equipment. Image: Honda.

All models are well equipped, with wireless phone charging, dual zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, and a power tailgate.

My Advance model added heated rear seats, electric memory seats, adaptive high beam, a head-up display and a Bose sound system.

Honda has put effort into improving the cabin quality in the CR-V and it does feel like you’re sitting in a £50,000 car. You get leather seats, soft-touch plastics and a large touchscreen.

The Honda CR-V at Lower Largo. Image: Jack McKeown.

Thankfully, Honda has stuck with dials and buttons for the heating controls – you don’t have to look away from the road and delve into a touchscreen sub-menu if you want to adjust the fan speed.

While the family SUV field is certainly crowded with talent the Honda CR-V remains one of the front runners. It may not offer the ultimate in driving thrills but it’s a refined, spacious, economical, well equipped and dependable car.

 

Facts

Price: £48,995

0-62mph: 9.5 seconds

Top speed: 116mph

Economy: 42.8mpg

CO2 emissions: 151g/km

