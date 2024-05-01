One of Kirkcaldy’s oldest pubs on the market for nearly £600k

One of Kirkcaldy’s oldest pubs has been put on the market.

The Path Tavern on Mid Street was established in 1750 and has been a popular venue for generations.

Now the pub and its attached accommodation are seeking new owners at a price of nearly £600,000.

The property features a main bar area with capacity for 60 people and a restaurant that can cater for functions and private events.

At the back of the pub is a partially covered beer garden with space for 20 customers.

The pub also includes two flats upstairs.

This could suit an owner who wants to stay on site, or the flats could be let out to generate extra income.

Simon Watson from Christie & Co – which is marketing the sale for offers over £580,000 – said: “The Path Tavern was established in 1750, making it one of the oldest pubs in Kirkcaldy.

“This is a charming and historic property that presents a unique opportunity to a new owner looking to continue and build upon its current success.”

The Path Tavern being put up for sale comes after another pub in the town, the Candy Bar, was set to be auctioned off.