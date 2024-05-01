One of Kirkcaldy’s oldest pubs on the market for nearly £600k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

One of Kirkcaldy’s oldest pubs on the market for nearly £600k

The Path Tavern - which was established in 1750 - comes with two flats.

By Neil Henderson
The Path Tavern, one of Kirkcaldy's oldest pubs, is up for sale.
The Path Tavern in Kirkcaldy. Image: Christie & Co

One of Kirkcaldy’s oldest pubs has been put on the market.

The Path Tavern on Mid Street was established in 1750 and has been a popular venue for generations.

Now the pub and its attached accommodation are seeking new owners at a price of nearly £600,000.

The property features a main bar area with capacity for 60 people and a restaurant that can cater for functions and private events.

The Path Tavern bar area.
Inside The Path Tavern. Image: Christie & Co
Another view of the interior at The Path Tavern in Kirkcaldy.
The bar. Image: Christie & Co
Restaurant area.
The restaurant area. Image: Christie & Co

At the back of the pub is a partially covered beer garden with space for 20 customers.

The pub also includes two flats upstairs.

This could suit an owner who wants to stay on site, or the flats could be let out to generate extra income.

The pub also has a restaurant.
The restaurant can host events and functions. Image: Christie & Co
The Path Tavern was originally established in 1750.
The Path Tavern was established in 1750. Image: Christie & Co
Aerial shot of the Path Tavern in Kirkcaldy.
The pub comes with two apartments. Image: Christie & Co

Simon Watson from Christie & Co – which is marketing the sale for offers over £580,000 – said: “The Path Tavern was established in 1750, making it one of the oldest pubs in Kirkcaldy.

“This is a charming and historic property that presents a unique opportunity to a new owner looking to continue and build upon its current success.”

The Path Tavern being put up for sale comes after another pub in the town, the Candy Bar, was set to be auctioned off.

