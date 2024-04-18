Inside former Kirkcaldy pub set to be sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside former Kirkcaldy pub set to be sold at auction

Glasses, bottles and beer taps remain inside the High Street bar.

By Neil Henderson
The bar area at the former Candy Bar pub in Kirkcaldy.
The bar area at the former Candy Bar pub in Kirkcaldy. Image: Prime Property Auctions

A longstanding former Kirkcaldy pub is set to go to auction.

The High Street bar has had several names over the years – including the Focsle Bar, The Royal Scot and The Wharf.

It later became Brodies before closing in 2017.

The pub was then brought back to life for a short stint as Kirk and Bear restaurant and, most recently, gin and cocktail venue Candy Bar, before shutting a couple of years ago.

However, the pub has been virtually frozen in time, with the beer taps, drinks bottles and cartons, glasses and even toilet roll still inside the building.

The bar.
Beer taps, bottles and glasses are still in the bar. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Another view of the internal bar area at the Kirkcaldy pub.
Another view of the bar area with seating along the wall. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The exterior of the former Candy Bar in Kirkcaldy.
The exterior of the former Candy Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Prime Property Auctions

The ground floor of the building, which forms the bar area, is set to be sold with Prime Property Auctions next week.

The seller claims the pub has “fantastic potential”.

It features a large bar, a private function suite, toilets and storage.

A kitchen provides the potential for the venue to sell food.

A view of the interior.
The bar includes a function area. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The toilet area.
The men’s toilets. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The beer garden at the rear of the property.
The beer garden. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Another view of the beer garden.
The outdoor seating area. Image: Prime Property Auctions

Out the back of the building, on the corner of Coal Wynd, is a large beer garden with a decking and seating area.

A spokesperson for Prime Property Auctions said: “The property may lend itself to a variety of uses given its size and location.

“These include reopening as a club, gastro pub, restaurant or events location.”

The former Candy Bar premises in Kirkcaldy is to be auctioned off.
The beer garden is at the back of the pub. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The premises also comes with a storage area and adjoining land.
The site comes with storage and adjoining land. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The rear of the pub.
A rear view of the pub. Image: Prime Property Auctions

The seller is also said to be open to considering early offers from interested parties.

The sale takes place next Friday (April 26).

Elsewhere in Fife, a pub in Cellardyke in the East Neuk is on the market for more than £400,000.

Conversation