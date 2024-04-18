Inside former Kirkcaldy pub set to be sold at auction

A longstanding former Kirkcaldy pub is set to go to auction.

The High Street bar has had several names over the years – including the Focsle Bar, The Royal Scot and The Wharf.

It later became Brodies before closing in 2017.

The pub was then brought back to life for a short stint as Kirk and Bear restaurant and, most recently, gin and cocktail venue Candy Bar, before shutting a couple of years ago.

However, the pub has been virtually frozen in time, with the beer taps, drinks bottles and cartons, glasses and even toilet roll still inside the building.

The ground floor of the building, which forms the bar area, is set to be sold with Prime Property Auctions next week.

The seller claims the pub has “fantastic potential”.

It features a large bar, a private function suite, toilets and storage.

A kitchen provides the potential for the venue to sell food.

Out the back of the building, on the corner of Coal Wynd, is a large beer garden with a decking and seating area.

A spokesperson for Prime Property Auctions said: “The property may lend itself to a variety of uses given its size and location.

“These include reopening as a club, gastro pub, restaurant or events location.”

The seller is also said to be open to considering early offers from interested parties.

The sale takes place next Friday (April 26).

Elsewhere in Fife, a pub in Cellardyke in the East Neuk is on the market for more than £400,000.