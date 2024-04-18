Flood-hit Perthshire bistro says cheers to new online wine business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flood-hit Perthshire bistro says cheers to new online wine business

The couple behind La Sicilyana in Scone will import wine from Italy and deliver to homes across the UK

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter & Morag Lindsay
Steven and Laura sitting in the garden with a selection of Sicilian wines from La Sicilyana.
Steven Dalton and Laura Raimondi of La Sicilyana in Scone. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Perthshire bistro, closed since a catastrophic flood more than a year ago, has been given a licence to sell wine online.

Bosses at La Sicilyana Coffee and Wine Bar in Scone are hoping to reopen in June.

But the business received another boost this week when councillors agreed to a licence variation, which will allow it to sell wine via the internet.

Owners Laura Raimondi and Steven Dalton intend to sell wines imported from Sicily to homes across the UK.

The couple appeared before the Perth and Kinross licensing board on Wednesday.

Laura explained the idea of selling alcohol online first came about during the Covid pandemic.

Steven Dalton and Laura Raimondi of La Sicilyana in Scone.
Steven Dalton and Laura Raimondi are preparing to reopen their Scone bistro. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Covid gave us the idea of being a takeaway bistro,” she said.

“But after we saw there was an opportunity nationwide.

“Online purchases are growing – including for alcohol – and so we want to try that too.”

Anticipation high for La Sicilyana re-opening

La Sicilyana was flooded by a burst mains water pipe from the empty flat above just before Christmas in 2022.

Steven and Laura started stripping out the Perth Road restaurant last year before a full refurbishment got under way in January.

The couple also used the closure as an opportunity to focus on developing their website.

Laura Raimondi outside the restaurant with construction warning signs on the door
Laura and Steven are looking forward to reopening La Sicilyana. Image: Facebook

Steven previously told The Courier: “It’s been a rollercoaster.

“The support we have had from the village has been really overwhelming and surprising.

“We knew that there was support but we never realised how much the village was behind us.”

The couple have been holding interviews for staff this week.

Following the meeting Laura said: “We are working hard to open by the beginning of June.

“All of the people in the village are chasing us to reopen.”

