Flood-hit Perthshire bistro says cheers to new online wine business

A Perthshire bistro, closed since a catastrophic flood more than a year ago, has been given a licence to sell wine online.

Bosses at La Sicilyana Coffee and Wine Bar in Scone are hoping to reopen in June.

But the business received another boost this week when councillors agreed to a licence variation, which will allow it to sell wine via the internet.

Owners Laura Raimondi and Steven Dalton intend to sell wines imported from Sicily to homes across the UK.

The couple appeared before the Perth and Kinross licensing board on Wednesday.

Laura explained the idea of selling alcohol online first came about during the Covid pandemic.

“Covid gave us the idea of being a takeaway bistro,” she said.

“But after we saw there was an opportunity nationwide.

“Online purchases are growing – including for alcohol – and so we want to try that too.”

Anticipation high for La Sicilyana re-opening

La Sicilyana was flooded by a burst mains water pipe from the empty flat above just before Christmas in 2022.

Steven and Laura started stripping out the Perth Road restaurant last year before a full refurbishment got under way in January.

The couple also used the closure as an opportunity to focus on developing their website.

Steven previously told The Courier: “It’s been a rollercoaster.

“The support we have had from the village has been really overwhelming and surprising.

“We knew that there was support but we never realised how much the village was behind us.”

The couple have been holding interviews for staff this week.

Following the meeting Laura said: “We are working hard to open by the beginning of June.

“All of the people in the village are chasing us to reopen.”