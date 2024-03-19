Flood-hit Perthshire Italian bistro set to reopen within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flood-hit Perthshire Italian bistro set to reopen within weeks

La Sicilyana in Scone was flooded just before Christmas 2022.

By Chloe Burrell
Steven Dalton and Laura Raimondi of La Sicilyana in Scone.
Steven Dalton and Laura Raimondi are preparing to reopen their Scone bistro. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An award-winning Perthshire Italian bistro forced to close after being hit by flooding is on track to reopen within weeks.

La Sicilyana in Scone was ruined when a burst pipe flooded the venue just before Christmas in 2022.

But owners Steven Dalton and Laura Raimondi remained positive, and began work to strip out the Perth Road restaurant last year before a full refurbishment got under way in January.

Now they are preparing to welcome customers back.

La Sicilyana in Scone set to reopen after ‘rollercoaster’

Steven said: “The bistro sat for five months after the flood and then the work itself didn’t begin until January this year.

“It was stripped out and then we had to wait before doing the reinstatement as it can’t happen until the building is dry.

“It’s been a challenge but work is progressing.

“It’s been a rollercoaster but we hope we should be on target for opening in May this year.”

The pair turned their focus to selling wine online while the bistro was shut.

Steven and Laura sitting in the garden with a selection of Sicilian wines from La Sicilyana.
Steven and Laura sell their Sicilian wine selection online. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Steven said: “We have taken this opportunity to focus on our website.

“It’s taken time and investment but it’s starting to come together and grow.

“It’s very community-felt in Scone. The support we have had from the village has been really overwhelming and surprising.

“We knew that there was support but we never realised how much the village was behind us.

“We’re pushing as hard as we can to reopen.”

Laura Raimondi.
Laura outside La Sicilyana while it is being done up. Image: Facebook

As well as serving Italian coffee, wine and gelato, along with Italian staples like pizza, pasta and paninis, it is hoped the bistro will sell frappes, milkshakes and smoothies on its reopening.

Laura said: “We serve what we personally eat and drink and we try to be different.

“We want to offer a real Italian experience and we try to stay true to us.

“The real reward is the customers that come back.”

The bistro will also be looking to recruit more staff.

Laura added: “We need more people to help.”

Conversation