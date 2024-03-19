Flood-hit Perthshire Italian bistro set to reopen within weeks

An award-winning Perthshire Italian bistro forced to close after being hit by flooding is on track to reopen within weeks.

La Sicilyana in Scone was ruined when a burst pipe flooded the venue just before Christmas in 2022.

But owners Steven Dalton and Laura Raimondi remained positive, and began work to strip out the Perth Road restaurant last year before a full refurbishment got under way in January.

Now they are preparing to welcome customers back.

La Sicilyana in Scone set to reopen after ‘rollercoaster’

Steven said: “The bistro sat for five months after the flood and then the work itself didn’t begin until January this year.

“It was stripped out and then we had to wait before doing the reinstatement as it can’t happen until the building is dry.

“It’s been a challenge but work is progressing.

“It’s been a rollercoaster but we hope we should be on target for opening in May this year.”

The pair turned their focus to selling wine online while the bistro was shut.

Steven said: “We have taken this opportunity to focus on our website.

“It’s taken time and investment but it’s starting to come together and grow.

“It’s very community-felt in Scone. The support we have had from the village has been really overwhelming and surprising.

“We knew that there was support but we never realised how much the village was behind us.

“We’re pushing as hard as we can to reopen.”

As well as serving Italian coffee, wine and gelato, along with Italian staples like pizza, pasta and paninis, it is hoped the bistro will sell frappes, milkshakes and smoothies on its reopening.

Laura said: “We serve what we personally eat and drink and we try to be different.

“We want to offer a real Italian experience and we try to stay true to us.

“The real reward is the customers that come back.”

The bistro will also be looking to recruit more staff.

Laura added: “We need more people to help.”