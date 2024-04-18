Dundee duo Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan hailed as potential manager and team of the year contenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee duo Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan hailed as potential manager and team of the year contenders

The Dark Blues impressed in the midweek home draw with Rangers as they head into the top six.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Dundee head into the top six buoyed by an impressive showing against Rangers on Wednesday.

The 0-0 draw put a sizeable dent in Philippe Clement’s hopes of securing the Premiership title.

But it also shone the spotlight on the Dark Blues after a successful return to top-flight football.

Tony Docherty has guided his team to a top-half finish in his first season as a manager after a rebuild job in the summer.

Now only two points behind St Mirren, Dundee could be on for a fifth place and the possibility of European qualification.

Luke McCowan saw a free-kick saved Jack Butland. Image: SNS.

And that prompted Sky Sports pundit Chris Sutton to tout Docherty for the Manager of the Year award in response to praise from James McFadden.

McFadden said: “[Dundee have] probably proved a lot of people wrong, for a start.

“Tony Docherty’s first job as a manager, he has got his team into the top six, a newly-promoted side.

“And they have an outside chance of getting European football at the end of the season.

“He has done a remarkable job.

Pundits are raving about Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan this season. Image: SNS

“He’s got young attacking players who are allowed to be attacking. They have to work and play within the structure and defend as part of the team but they are allowed to express themselves.

“He has built a foundation behind to allow that.

“A fantastic performance tonight [against Rangers] and I don’t think this will be the end for Dundee either.”

Chris Sutton added: “He’s my Manager of the Season, I had them relegated before a ball was kicked.

“I was one who wrote them off but what a job he’s done.

“I mean it’s impossible really for him to get them into the top six.”

McCowan for Team of the Year?

The love for the job done by Docherty was matched by the praise given to Luke McCowan and his performances over the season.

The playmaker has been a consistently top performer and leads the goalscoring charts at Dens Park with nine goals.

Luke McCowan with his Man of the Match award against Rangers. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan with his Man of the Match award against Rangers. Image: SNS

Former Dundee striker Kenny Miller hailed McCowan’s impact this term and was joined in the praise by ex-Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday as he tipped McCowan for Team of the Year.

Previewing Wednesday’s clash on Si Ferry’s Open Goal podcast, Miller said: “McCowan’s been their best player.

“He’s one of the guys…he won’t be up for Player of the Year but he’s been one of the top performers in the league.”

Halliday added: “Dundee are a good team.

“He [McCowan] won’t be far off team of the year.

“I think he’ll have enough votes [to be in the mix] and he might just miss out.”

Miller was doing co-comms for Sky Sports in live coverage for the game and awarded McCowan Man of the Match.

