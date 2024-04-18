Patient health fears over ‘months’ of heating failures at Dundee hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Patient health fears over ‘months’ of heating failures at Dundee hospital

A whistleblower at Royal Victoria Hospital says the conditions are "cruel" to elderly patients.

By James Simpson
Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Fears have been raised for the safety of elderly patients at a Dundee hospital due to “months” of heating failures.

A whistleblower at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Jedburgh Road told The Courier there have been problems with the heating system since December.

It is understood wards six, seven and eight – which all have elderly patients – have been affected.

The source claims a new boiler has been bought but not installed.

‘These conditions are detrimental to their health’

They said: “There was an issue overnight on Tuesday where there was no heating or hot water.

“This has been an ongoing problem since December and to me, it’s no longer acceptable to have old people in this environment.

“These frail, elderly people are here for rehabilitation but these ongoing conditions are detrimental to their health.

“Staff can’t wash them without running hot water.

“At one point they were provided with an electrical portable sink to wash their hands.”

The whistleblower says the current situation at Royal Victoria Hospital is “cruel”.

NHS Tayside working to fix ‘known heating issue’ at Royal Victoria Hospital

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “There is a known heating issue which is affecting some of the wards at Royal Victoria Hospital intermittently.

“The boilers are now back in operation, however we would like to apologise to patients for any impact they have experienced.

“Our staff are fully aware of the issue and are able to access temporary, portable heating to bring on to the wards to keep patients comfortable.

“There are plans to replace the boiler system and this should progress in the coming weeks.

“If anyone has ongoing concerns, we would encourage them to speak to the nurse in charge of their ward.”

More from Dundee

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Professor Bernard King tribute Picture shows; Professor Bernard King . N/A. Supplied by Abertay University Date; Unknown
Professor Bernard King: Tribute to former Abertay principal and vice-chancellor
Eljamel campaigners outside Holyrood in 2023. Image: Duncan McGlynn.
10 nominations for The Courier at Scottish Press Awards as coverage of Eljamel scandal…
Callum Dallas put his partner in a chokehold during the early morning attack.
Dundee plumber put girlfriend in chokehold and attacked her parents at Perthshire home
Jojo's Nursery in Dundee closes after 8 years
JoJo's Nursery in Dundee closes suddenly after 8 years
Police and firefighters on East Whale Lane. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and firefighters attend 'concern for person' incident outside Dundee Olympia
The exterior of The Olympia Swimming Pool.
Dundee Olympia probe takes step forward as councillors asked to support independent investigation
3
Bozena Kopaczka outside the court
Driving ban for Dundee gran who reversed into elderly couple and crashed into Blairgowrie…
Riot police and protesters on Ballindean Road.
VIDEO: Vigilante pair face jail for Dundee paedophile protest turned violent 'circus'
Missing person Jamie Maloney.
Concern for welfare of missing man, 36, last seen in Dundee
Golfer Mark Campbell and vandalism from bikers at Dundee's Caird Park Golf Course.
Youths on electric motorbikes 'wrecking' Dundee's Caird Park Golf Course
6

Conversation