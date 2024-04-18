Dundee United set for biggest Tannadice home crowd of season as Arabs hope for Championship title party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United set for biggest Tannadice home crowd of season as Arabs hope for Championship title party

More than 9000 United fans could roar on their side against Ayr United.

By Alan Temple
A packed Eddie Thompson Stand earlier this season
A packed Eddie Thompson Stand earlier this season. Image: SNS

Dundee United are set to be backed by their biggest home crowd of the season as supporters snap up their seats for a potential Tannadice title party.

The Tangerines have shifted around 9,000 tickets for the showdown against Scott Brown’s Ayr United on Saturday.

The Eddie Thompson and George Fox Stands are already completely sold out with places for the Jerry Kerr Stand thought to be moving swiftly.

We are expecting a big turnout from our fans . . . they’ve backed the team all season.

Courier Sport understands there could be scope to open extra sections in the latter area, should the demand remain strong.

Fans of The Honest Men will be housed in The Carling Stand (“The Shed”), with between 250 and 300 expected.

Dundee United players celebrate a goal at Tannadice
United players could be in celebratory mood on Saturday. Image: Shutterstuck.

United’s biggest attendances at Tannadice this season have been for their two pivotal league clashes against Raith Rovers (10,334 and 10,336).

However, those games were supplemented by hearty travelling supports from Kirkcaldy – around 1,950 in the first game, and 1,333 last month.

As such, this could prove to be the biggest gathering of solely Arabs in 2023/24.

Goodwin: “Our supporters have been brilliant”

Speaking this week, boss Jim Goodwin said: “We are expecting a big turnout from our fans, like the crowd we got at home to Raith.

“The supporters have been brilliant. They’ve backed the team all season and we’ll be delighted to see them come out in numbers again.”

Jim Goodwin saw Dundee United maintain their four-point lead at the summit of the Championship
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin could earn his first trophy as a manager. Image: SNS

And the United faithful will hope to see their side officially crowned champions.

Should they better the result of Raith Rovers, they will mathematically secure their return to the Premiership at the first time of asking. The Fifers face Inverness on Friday night.

It they match Raith’s efforts, they will be de facto league winners due to their vastly superior goal difference of +36.

United’s biggest Tannadice crowds this season

Raith Rovers (2-0), March 30: 10,336

Raith Rovers (0-1), December 16: 10,334

Dunfermline (1-1), August 12: 8,829

Arbroath (6-0), October 27: 8,489

Dunfermline (0-0), January 27: 8,260

Partick Thistle (3-0), December 29: 8,110

Airdrieonians (2-0), September 2: 8,008

