Dundee United are set to be backed by their biggest home crowd of the season as supporters snap up their seats for a potential Tannadice title party.

The Tangerines have shifted around 9,000 tickets for the showdown against Scott Brown’s Ayr United on Saturday.

The Eddie Thompson and George Fox Stands are already completely sold out with places for the Jerry Kerr Stand thought to be moving swiftly.

We are expecting a big turnout from our fans . . . they’ve backed the team all season.

Courier Sport understands there could be scope to open extra sections in the latter area, should the demand remain strong.

Fans of The Honest Men will be housed in The Carling Stand (“The Shed”), with between 250 and 300 expected.

United’s biggest attendances at Tannadice this season have been for their two pivotal league clashes against Raith Rovers (10,334 and 10,336).

However, those games were supplemented by hearty travelling supports from Kirkcaldy – around 1,950 in the first game, and 1,333 last month.

As such, this could prove to be the biggest gathering of solely Arabs in 2023/24.

Goodwin: “Our supporters have been brilliant”

Speaking this week, boss Jim Goodwin said: “We are expecting a big turnout from our fans, like the crowd we got at home to Raith.

“The supporters have been brilliant. They’ve backed the team all season and we’ll be delighted to see them come out in numbers again.”

And the United faithful will hope to see their side officially crowned champions.

Should they better the result of Raith Rovers, they will mathematically secure their return to the Premiership at the first time of asking. The Fifers face Inverness on Friday night.

It they match Raith’s efforts, they will be de facto league winners due to their vastly superior goal difference of +36.

United’s biggest Tannadice crowds this season

Raith Rovers (2-0), March 30: 10,336

Raith Rovers (0-1), December 16: 10,334

Dunfermline (1-1), August 12: 8,829

Arbroath (6-0), October 27: 8,489

Dunfermline (0-0), January 27: 8,260

Partick Thistle (3-0), December 29: 8,110

Airdrieonians (2-0), September 2: 8,008