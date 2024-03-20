Raith Rovers hit out at Championship rivals Dundee United after allocation setback for title showdown

Raith Rovers have hit out at Dundee United after discovering their seat allocation has been slashed for the top-of-the-table showdown between the title rivals.

The Stark’s Park side have been told they will receive only 1,342 tickets for the March 30 clash at Tannadice.

When the teams met in Dundee in mid-December, the Kirkcaldy outfit were handed 1,950 briefs for a match they won 1-0 to go five points clear at the summit of the Championship.

The move comes after Rovers supporters voted to offer United fans additional access to the ‘Railway Stand’ for both encounters at Stark’s Park this term.

With currently just goal difference separating them, the final league meeting of the sides could help decide the destination of the title.

And the Raith board are upset that a ’significant number’ of their season-ticket holders will now not be able to follow the team to Tayside.

In response, they have branded the reduction as ‘not only disappointing but frustrating’.

A statement read: “Today we learned that Dundee United have reduced our allocation for the upcoming top-of-the-table clash.

‘Biggest matches in years’

“Despite our supporters voting to increase their allocation for both visits to Stark’s Park this season, we will only receive 1,342 tickets for next Saturday – compared to the 1,950 tickets allocated for our last visit to Tannadice.

“This reduction means that a significant number of our season-ticket holders will miss out on attending what will be one of our biggest matches in several years.

“At a time when promotion our national game should be a priority, limiting opportunities for away fans to enjoy such a match is not only disappointing but also frustrating.”

Dundee United declined to comment on Raith’s statement and Courier Sport understands the Tangerines’ focus remains tightly on Saturday’s Tannadice showdown with Inverness Caley Thistle.

Tickets will go on sale for the match at 10 am on Thursday, March 21, and are available via the Dundee United club website.