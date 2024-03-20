Raith Rovers hit out at Championship rivals Dundee United after allocation setback for title showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers hit out at Championship rivals Dundee United after allocation setback for title showdown

The Stark's Park side have had their ticket numbers cut for the crunch trip to Tannadice.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers' Stark's Park stadium.
Raith Rovers have made improvements to Stark's Park this season. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers have hit out at Dundee United after discovering their seat allocation has been slashed for the top-of-the-table showdown between the title rivals.

The Stark’s Park side have been told they will receive only 1,342 tickets for the March 30 clash at Tannadice.

When the teams met in Dundee in mid-December, the Kirkcaldy outfit were handed 1,950 briefs for a match they won 1-0 to go five points clear at the summit of the Championship.

Raith Rovers stars celebrate their huge win against Dundee United
Raith stars celebrate their win against Dundee United in December. Image: SNS.

The move comes after Rovers supporters voted to offer United fans additional access to the ‘Railway Stand’ for both encounters at Stark’s Park this term.

With currently just goal difference separating them, the final league meeting of the sides could help decide the destination of the title.

And the Raith board are upset that a ’significant number’ of their season-ticket holders will now not be able to follow the team to Tayside.

In response, they have branded the reduction as ‘not only disappointing but frustrating’.

A statement read: “Today we learned that Dundee United have reduced our allocation for the upcoming top-of-the-table clash.

‘Biggest matches in years’

“Despite our supporters voting to increase their allocation for both visits to Stark’s Park this season, we will only receive 1,342 tickets for next Saturday – compared to the 1,950 tickets allocated for our last visit to Tannadice.

“This reduction means that a significant number of our season-ticket holders will miss out on attending what will be one of our biggest matches in several years.

“At a time when promotion our national game should be a priority, limiting opportunities for away fans to enjoy such a match is not only disappointing but also frustrating.”

Dundee United declined to comment on Raith’s statement and Courier Sport understands the Tangerines’ focus remains tightly on Saturday’s Tannadice showdown with Inverness Caley Thistle.

Tickets will go on sale for the match at 10 am on Thursday, March 21, and are available via the Dundee United club website.

