Raith Rovers hand Dundee United extra tickets for Championship showdown as fan survey result revealed

United and Rovers fans are set to pack out Stark's Park on February 16.

The Railway Stand, which has been opened to United fans
The Railway Stand, which has been opened to United fans. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple & Iain Collin

Raith Rovers have handed Dundee United around 500 additional tickets for next Friday’s Championship showdown after canvassing the opinion of their supporters.

United fans snapped up their initial allocation in the Craiglea Timber Frames Stand (North Stand) at a brisk pace in the hope of seeing their heroes move seven points clear of Rovers at the summit of the Championship.

With the Tangerines keen to secure extra briefs, Raith bosses sent a survey out to supporters to assess their willingness to hand over the SM Lighting Stand (Railway Stand).

The South Stand at Stark's Park, packed with United fans
United fans have snapped up tickets for the South Stand in their numbers. Image: SNS

It was a repeat of their move in October, prior to the first meeting of the title rivals in Fife.

And it heralded the same outcome.

Raith sources have told Courier Sport that a whopping 93% of supporters asked were willing accommodate more Arabs, given the financial sense of the move.

Bumper backing

United could be roared on by upwards of 3,300 punters, while the home fans are also securing seats in their droves.

Rovers confirmed on Wednesday that 5,627 tickets have already been shifted as they pursue their highest ever attendance for an SPFL-era league fixture.

That currently stands at 6,943 for their match against Rangers in 2015/16.

With more than a week remaining until the game, that target is far from fanciful.

Raith Rovers players celebrate in front of Dundee United fans after Lewis Vaughan scores.
Raith Rovers players celebrate in front of United fans. Image: SNS

Raith defeated the Terrors 1-0 in the last meeting between the sides.

Prior to that, they played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Stark’s Park in front of 6,808 fans.

