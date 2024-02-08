3 St Johnstone talking points as opportunity to leap FOUR Premiership places v Dundee looms large

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 St Johnstone talking points as opportunity to leap FOUR Premiership places v Dundee looms large

Saints can move from 10th in the Premiership to sixth.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

Craig Levein was upbeat despite St Johnstone’s midweek defeat to Hearts.

Courier Sport explores the reasons behind that positive post-loss mindset, finds another example of VAR-induced inconsistency and looks forward to the opportunity that is before the Saints manager and his team at Dens Park on Sunday.

Pragmatism remains key

St Johnstone are a hard team to cut open these days.

Those words should neither be taken for granted nor should their importance be underestimated.

Making sure Saints became a competitive team, week in and week out, was arguably the most important task facing Levein when he took over from Steven MacLean in November.

And he has achieved it.

Whether it’s a back three or a back four, Levein has identified (and in some cases, improved) the players who can take on board his and Andy Kirk’s positional direction.

There will be frustration that they ended up losing to Hearts on the back of a long, looping ball down the middle that by-passed the midfield.

But Lawrence Shankland is Scotland’s top goal scorer for a reason.

And he’s operating at the peak of his powers, showing a subtlety of number nine play that nobody else in the country can match.

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland celebrates scoring to make it 1-0.
Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland celebrates scoring to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Pragmatism is and was Saints’ route to Premiership safety.

If it continues that teams as good as Hearts need individual, attacking brilliance to beat them then there’s every reason to believe Levein’s side will keep the bottom two sides at arm’s length.

There were wobbles against Airdrie and Motherwell but it now feels as if Saints have restored their backline reliability in their last two fixtures.

We’re well into February and the only games they have lost – under MacLean, Alex Cleland and Levein – were against the top three in country.

Continue along that road and Saints are staying up.

Then the pragmatism/adventure balance can be altered when the squad rebuild takes place in the summer.

Consistently inconsistent

The decision not to award Saints a second half penalty wasn’t nearly as infuriating as the decision to chalk off Graham Carey’s goal against Aberdeen at the same end of McDiarmid Park a couple of weeks earlier.

Probably not as infuriating as the Dons’ spot-kick in that match either.

And if we’re talking football common sense I don’t think Alex Cochrane’s block of Adama Sidibeh’s shot was worthy of a penalty.

But when has common sense been a thing in Scottish football, particularly in the VAR era.

If you’re penalising Lee Ashcroft on the Saturday afternoon you have to penalise Cochrane on the Wednesday night.

Officiating consistency remains as futile a hope as ever.

Opportunity knocks

It’s not often you get a one-game Premiership weekend card.

The ifs, buts and maybes surrounding other fixtures can be taken out of the equation.

Saints have a simple goal – beat Dundee and they leap four places from 10th in the table to sixth.

Not only would such a move significantly alter perceptions about the Dark Blues’ direction of travel, you could multiply the ‘season-changing’ factor in relation to the visitors.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

And it’s not just the league position and the points’ gap to the drop-zone that would matter.

It’s the ‘feel’ a Dens Park win would create.

Beating Ross County (twice), St Mirren and Hibs is one thing.

Levein making a long post-win walk down the pitch to the Bob Shankly stand has instant status-elevating potential.

