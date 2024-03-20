Girl, 13, charged after ‘disturbance’ at high school in Dunfermline

A 13-year-old girl has been charged after a ‘disturbance’ at a high school in Dunfermline.

Officers were called to the school around 10.55am on Wednesday following reports of a disturbance.

A 13-year-old girl was charged in connection with the incident.

A parent whose child attends the school said pupils were kept inside classrooms during the incident and police remained in the area throughout the day.

Girl charged after disturbance at Dunfermline school

“Police were at the school and apparently apprehended a girl,” he added.

“There were police officers at the school gates later in the day, too, as pupils left.”

A spokesperson for Fife Council said: “Shelagh McLean, head of education, confirmed there was a disturbance involving a pupil at on Wednesday which was dealt with swiftly by staff.

“It has been reported to the police and the school is cooperating fully with them.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.55am on Wednesday, police received a report of a disturbance at a school in Dunfermline.

“A 13-year-old girl was charged in connection with the incident and a report will be sent to the relevant authorities.”