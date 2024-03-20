Fife A92 reopens near Crossgates after collision at M90 slip The road was closed around 8pm on Wednesday. By Andrew Robson March 20 2024, 8:47pm March 20 2024, 8:47pm Share A92 reopens near Crossgates after collision at M90 slip Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4927504/m90-closed-crossgates-crash/ Copy Link The M90 on-slip at Crossgates. Image: Google Street View The A92 has reopened after a crash shut the M90 on-slip near Crossgates. The southbound carriageway of the M90 motorway was also closed following the collision around 8pm on Wednesday. In an update, Traffic Scotland confirmed both roads were clear shortly after 9pm. Further details of the collision are currently unknown. Police Scotland has been approached for comment.